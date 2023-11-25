'I proved why I need to be Mr. Football:' Eric Hazzard leads Page to third straight TSSAA championship game

FRANKLIN — For Eric Hazzard, taking things personally is standard operating procedure.

So if the Page football star had any more motivation than normal going into Friday night's TSSAA Class 5A semifinal against Southwind, his coach didn't notice.

"He takes every game personal," Charles Rathbone said. "That's how you gotta play this game. He takes this game personal, he wants to win and get after it."

Hazzard, a finalist for Tennessee Titans Mr. Football, led the Patriots to a win over Centennial and the Cougars' own Mr. Football finalist, Dominic Reed, last week. Southwind was led by another finalist, sophomore quarterback Kelvin Perkins.

Hazzard, a junior linebacker, sacked Perkins twice to propel a stifling defensive effort as Page handed Southwind its first loss, 10-7, and advanced to its third state championship game in as many years.

"He's a great player, and for him to be a sophomore, he's got a very bright future ahead of him," Hazzard said of Perkins. "I went out there to prove a point. I proved why I need to be Mr. Football."

The Patriots (13-1) will face Knoxville West (13-1) at Chattanooga's Finley Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. in a rematch of last season's Class 5A title game, which West won 47-13. Page is looking for its first state championship.

Hazzard entered Friday's game with 57 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 26 quarterback pressures and six pass deflections for a Page defense that allows 11.6 points per game.

A 6-foot-3, 226-pound edge rusher whose father, Brandon, played football at Mississippi State, Hazzard has offers from Austin Peay, Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky, Miami of Ohio, UAB and Western Kentucky.

With Hazzard and Brenden Anes, who has offers from Tennessee and Vanderbilt and has 74 tackles, 17 TFLs and 4.5 sacks, it's been almost impossible to keep a clean pocket against the Patriots.

"They’re hard to block off the edge," Rathbone said.

PageÕs Eric Hazzard (40) chases after Southwind's Kelvin Perkins (5) during their TSSAA Class 5A state semifinal game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Franklin, Tenn.

Perkins had accounted for 3,250 yards of total offense and 56 touchdowns. Page's goal was to keep him in the pocket while bringing plenty of pressure.

"I watched film every day this week, just getting in there, learning what they do, picking up on little stuff," Hazzard said.

Anes and Hazzard both had sacks on the Jaguars' first drive, and from there, the tone was set. Perkins completed 13 of 28 passes for 164 yards, a touchdown and an interception, but ran for minus-17 yards due to the sacks he took.

The last sack came on Southwind's last offensive play, at the hands of — who else — Hazzard. At the Page 20-yard line, Perkins rolled right, came back left and tried to twist away, but Hazzard grabbed his shoulder and spun him into the turf.

Seconds later, the Patriots were celebrating another trip to Chattanooga.

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football playoffs: Page, Eric Hazzard beat Southwind