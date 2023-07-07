'Proudofour family': How children of former CT Sun coach Mike Thibault followed his basketball path

Jul. 7—Yet, each morning as Mike was leaving for practice both kids would ask to come with him. The gym was their second home and they loved basketball as much as he did. Instead of summer days laying out on the beach, they'd help out at Sun practices. Eric, older than Carly by four years, became a practice player while Carly started out as a ball girl.

"That's just who they were. They loved the game," Mike said.

It's almost no surprise then that both Eric and Carly have since followed Mike and become basketball coaches.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Eric has spent the past 10 years with the WNBA's Washington Mystics, including most recently taking over for his dad as head coach. While Carly (now Thibualt-DuDonis) has worked her way through the collegiate coaching staff world and begins her second season coaching Fairfield women's basketball this fall.

Sure, you could call if a family business, yet even from the beginning Mike has always taught his kids to create their own passions for the sport. And now that he's retired from coaching, he's learned to appreciate a different side of the job.

On Sunday, the Sun host the Mystics (3 p.m., ESPN) as Eric returns to the place where he and his sister fell in love with the game.

"I just I'm proud of our family and that we've been able to be a part of really cool moments in women's basketball," Carly said. "... I think it's just really cool to see how much the game has grown and evolved and I've loved being a part of it in a lot of different forms and facets. Whether it's, you know, as the ball kid and equipment manager for the Connecticut Sun and to playing college basketball to now coaching it and seeing my brother and my dad coach it."

Advertisement

Growing up a coach's kid

Mike's coaching career took him across the country and even through Canada. From Los Angeles to Omaha, Calgary and Milwaukee and later from Uncasville to D.C. The family moved with him wherever he went.

And it's in Uncasville where the Thibault kids spent their high school years.

During the WNBA season in the summers, they'd help Dad out in practices and games. They developed friendships with the staff and the players as they became role models and big sisters to the kids.

Summer nights were spent inside Mohegan Sun Arena, watching their dad lead the Sun game after game. The kids watched as he made each player feel important and how even during the losses, he still managed to remind everyone that they were a team and needed to work together.

Advertisement

"I think he always made the job and the gym feel like a fun place to be," Eric said. "I think his players felt it. I think his staff felt it. Obviously, us as kids getting to be a part of that, at times growing up, it just seemed like a fun job even in the tougher moments when you're losing games, but you got to work with a group of people and experience that connection that you only get with a team.

"I think that's the biggest thing that we saw. Men, women that he treated them the same, created the same environment, empowered them the same way and that's what we hope to replicate."

Both Eric and Carly attended East Lyme High and in the WNBA offseason, their dad made it a priority to attend their basketball games as a fan. While he never coached them out on the court, he was often spotted in the stands cheering and supporting them.

That in itself made up for all the times he had to travel with the team and miss days, sometimes weeks, of being present with the kids.

Advertisement

"It's interesting because I just think it's all I've known," Carly said. "You know, I never thought about it as anything odd or weird, or out of the ordinary, it's just kind of our normal way of life."

Family of coaches

Carly says Mike tried to talk both her and Eric out of becoming coaches. Despite warning them that a coach isn't the most stable job in the world, he knew their minds were made up.

"I think deep down he knew that that's what we were all gonna end up doing," Carly said. "... They've always been so supportive of whatever I wanted to do. And my dad was really supportive of not forcing me into basketball. It was always something he wanted me to develop my own passion for."

Advertisement

Eric became a practice player while in college for the University of Missouri women's basketball team. After he graduated, he became a graduate assistant at St. John's. His first assistant coaching gig came in 2012 at Virginia Commonwealth University.

He jumped over into the professional world in 2013, joining Mike's staff in Washington as an assistant coach. Now as an adult, he studied his dad even more, learning what it took to reach the ultimate goal — in 2019, Mike, with Eric on his staff as an associate head coach, led the Mystics to the franchise's first WNBA Championship.

The franchise announced in November 2022 that Mike was stepping down from coaching and Eric would replace him as the Mystics' head coach. Mike would remain Washington's general manager.

Mike said it wasn't hard to let Eric take over. He's given him his space and lets him coach the team as he sees fit. While he does miss some aspects of coaching, he's found a new role this summer that's just as stressful.

Advertisement

"It's hard to sit and watch some days because you get edgy," he said of now sitting in the stands during Mystics games instead of on the bench. "I'm much more nervous watching my kids coach than coaching games myself because you don't have control.

"When you're coaching, you're in the game itself, your mind is going differently, you're thinking about the next play or the next thing you gotta do, so you're not as wound up. You're in the mix. But when you're sitting on the sidelines, you have no control over anything. So, it's like this roller coaster ride during a game watching the game."

He first got practice of sitting and watching in the stands this past college season from watching Carly coach Fairfield. Mike went to both the Stags' season opener at Brown and their home opener against Stonehill. He, Nanci and Eric attended multiple home games last season.

Carly realized as a sophomore in college at Monmouth that she too wanted to become a coach. After graduating in 2013, she became the Director of Recruiting at Florida State under head coach Sue Semrau. She got experience stepping in as an interim assistant coach during another assistant's maternity leave.

Advertisement

She later served as an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan University, Mississippi State (under Vic Schaefer) and most recently at Minnesota — under former Sun star Lindsay Whalen.

Carly Thibault-DuDonis introduced as Fairfield coach (left) and playing for East Lyme High (right).

Last spring, she earned her first head coaching gig by replacing longtime Fairfield coach Joe Frager following his retirement. Carly coached the Stags to a 15-15 record and a spot in the MAAC Championship Quarterfinals last season.

Carly says out of her and Eric, she's the most like her dad in how they coach.

"We always joke about it that like I definitely got my dad's stubbornness," she said. "I think it was probably a good thing that my brother and my dad worked together for all those years, not me and my dad. I don't know that we would have lasted that long because we're very alike."

Advertisement

Mike likes that Carly enjoys coaching college and Eric enjoys the professional side of the sport. He doesn't think either would ever switch for the other. That difference, however, allows both kids to learn from each other. Plus, both still pick Mike's brain for advice.

"One thing I always go to my brother with is player development and setting up drills and working on different things in the game, he's really really forward-thinking in those ways," Carly said. "I kind of go to them for different things. I think one of the cool things about my dad is he's got one of the best eyes for talent.

"So sometimes, every now and then, I'll shoot him a highlight film or a film of an international (player) or something to take a look at, because he's got a really keen sense of that, and able to kind of figure out how games translate from one level to the next."

While Mike's own career has now shifted off the court and more behind the scenes, both Eric and Carly continue to carry the Thibault family tradition just as he taught them.

"He'd always say, 'It's a game and it should be fun,' " Eric said. "It wasn't coaching advice but that we shouldn't forget that it should be a fun thing. We should like coming to work every day because then you're gonna perform at your best."