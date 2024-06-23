Proud players revel in momentous victory

Glasgow’s URC title success "means everything", said try scorer Huw Jones as the players celebrated one of the great Scottish sporting triumphs.

"Coming away to South Africa - we don't complain about travel. This is a tough place to play regardless,” Jones added to Premier Sports.

"The Bulls were immense. What a game. We had to dig deep in those defensive sets. We pulled through and kept them out."

Number eight Jack Dempsey said Glasgow’s trip to South Africa last month – losing to the Lions and Bulls – proved key in preparing them for Saturday’s upset.

"What a game. I'm so proud of the boys," he said.

"To come all this way after Munster last week - that was a Grand Final. Then we have to come all the way here in six days, play another Grand Final in front of 50k...

"We came here a few weeks ago and got a taste of the altitude, we knew what it felt like."

Full-back Josh McKay added: "It's a final, there were butterflies throughout the day. I had to keep a lid on it and pop the bottle at the right time.

"These are the games you want to play. As a young kid growing up in New Zealand, you watched big games at Loftus, getting up at 4am to watch them. To play in one and win a final with the Glasgow brothers is unbelievable."