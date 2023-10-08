‘Proud of our kids. They played their hearts out.’ Jimbo Fisher evaluates Texas A&M’s 26-20 loss to Alabama

In the aftermath of Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) falling to No. 11 Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC) at Kyle Field, the Aggies left with more questions than answers. A&M’s defense fought, but the offense undoubtedly left points on the field.

Like many expected in the week leading up to Saturday’s bout, the clash between the Aggies and Crimson Tide was a highly physical affair. Neither team was good on third down, as they were both an equal 4-for-12. Neither could run the ball, as underscored by Texas A&M’s 1.9 yards per carry. Alabama averaged 0.9 yards per attempt on the ground, for what it’s worth.

But when it mattered most, the Crimson Tide made plays when they had to and, most importantly, took advantage of opportunities that came their way.

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton is a perfect example, as he carved up A&M’s secondary for 197 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions. The senior wideout was a matchup nightmare for defensive back Josh DeBerry.

When taking to the podium for his postgame press conference, head coach Jimbo Fisher echoed just the same to the media. He applauded the Aggies’ effort and noted that they couldn’t capitalize on opportunities. Fisher also provided his rationale for several game management decisions he presumably was responsible for.

Among them was the decision to punt on A&M’s own 45-yard line with a fourth-and-one opportunity. Additionally, he was asked about his decision to kick a field down late in the fourth when on the two-yard line, instead of going for a touchdown score.

Below is Jimbo Fisher’s full postgame press conference following Texas A&M’s loss to Alabama, as well as notable takeaways from his time at the podium.

This long stings, no matter which way you look at it

“Proud of our kids. They played their hearts out. Played physical. It was a heck of a football game. We lost to a good team. We had opportunities.”

Fisher explained the rationale behind going for a field goal down the stretch

“We elected to go for the field goal because we needed two scores. If we went for it and didn’t get it, it would’ve been over right there.”

The locker room is feeling the loss, but they have to regroup

“It’s a hurt locker room because they felt really good about how they were playing in the game. That’s still a good football team in there. We have to regroup.”

Fisher's reason for punting on fourth-and-1 at A&M's 45-yard line

“The score was 17-17… We had it third-and-2, but then it was fourth-and-1.”

Fisher further explained his reason for kicking the field goal on the 2-yard line

“We had to… I didn’t want to waste the time (out), but we had to. I thought we scored (touchdowns) twice. I wanted to get it back to a one-score game. I didn’t want to take a chance at losing the game on fourth down.”

Fisher knows the Aggies' run game left much to be desired

“I knew it was going to be hard running. They’ve always played the run real well. I wish we could have run it better. You always want balance… We knew it was going to be hard sledding.”

Fisher saw what we all saw: Jermaine Burton had a career-best performance

“He is explosive… He’s a big, strong, good player.”

No sugarcoating it, the offense failed to get it done this week

“Offensively, obviously, we didn’t get it done. We turned it back over but then our defense did a really good job and had it third and 14. We just got to do a better job.”

Fisher isn't disagreeing with anybody when noting A&M left points on the field

“You’re right, we gotta score touchdowns in the red zone. You gotta score touchdowns in the red zone. I agree with you a hundred percent.”

Despite getting early pressure on Jalen Milroe, Fisher noted Alabama's halftime adjustments

“They got the ball out quicker, they changed their passing game, started getting it out a lot quicker, he wasn’t holding it and getting it downfield. They did a better job at the intermediate passing game. We still got some pressure on him, but he did a better job of getting into a rhythm and he got it out a little bit quicker.”

