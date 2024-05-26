'Proud' Cowie 'ready to be manager' after County survival

Kim Van Gundy's obituary only said she died 'unexpectedly.'
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk college athletics revenue sharing, Brian Kelly complaining about not wanting to pay players, which teams are struggling to recruit, the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, and a psychedelic commencement speaker.
Until Saturday, a kicker was the only position that hadn't been drafted from Alabama since Saban took over as the team's coach.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
James is expected to be a second-round pick in June's NBA Draft.
Kelly said LSU hasn't "fared very well" in its attempts to add transfer defensive linemen.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
WWE King and Queen of the Ring took place Saturday in Saudi Arabia. There were three championship contests on the six-match card Saturday, but only one title changed hands.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
Kansas City was the No. 2 favorite behind San Francisco ahead of the draft.
P.J. Washington dropped a playoff career-high 29 points to help the Mavericks pull off a huge win in Game 2 on Thursday night.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
Gobert again tangled with infamous NBA referee Scott Foster, and once again he comes out the poorer man — literally.
In his negotiations for a new deal, the 49ers receiver is looking at the recent $120 million contract Amon-Ra St. Brown signed with the Detroit Lions.
The Kings have a lot of positive assets, but they need to be active to improve around De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Ball's plan is to be ready at the start of next season.
Scott Pianowski analyzes who's been helping fantasy baseball managers win or causing frustration a month into the season.