It was Senior Day in Corvallis: one last opportunity for the senior class to get a conference win at home.

Regardless of the Beavers' struggles at Reser Stadium this season, their home stadium remains a special place in the hearts of all players. Before the game, all the seniors on the team were honored for the sweat and tears poured into the program. Among them was offensive lineman Blake Brandel who, according to PFF, has been among the best performing tackles in the nation.

But the day isn't just a celebration of the players, but a celebration of everyone in their lives that supported them to get where they are today. We caught up with some of those proud parents on the field.

Blandel's father, Scott Brandel, had the following recollection of his son's experience in Corvallis.

It's a bittersweet moment right now. When he committed to Oregon State we were looking forward to some great things with Coach Riley and obviously things changed and it's been a bit of a roller coaster. But couldn't be prouder of my son and all of these seniors.

But headlining the senior class for the Beavers is starting quarterback and six-year senior Jake Luton. He's been with the team for three seasons now after being a JUCO transfer. We caught up with his father, Judd Luton, after his son was honored.

It's amazing. The opportunities Oregon State's offered us, my family, my son....I couldn't be more proud, I couldn't be more emotional. He's an amazing kid.

You can watch the parents give their emotional answers ahead of the Beavers' victory against the Sun Devils in the video above.

Proud Beaver Parents: I couldn't be more emotional originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest