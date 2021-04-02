Prototypical Patriots: Which tight ends could team target in 2021 NFL Draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Does it look like the Patriots are in the market for a tight end in this year's draft class? Of course not. Does that mean it gets ignored during our Prototypical Patriots series? Of course not.

And let's say this: Crazier things have happened.

If the Patriots take a tight end -- or a fullback, which we'll get to -- on Day 3, you'll want to know who he is and why he has a chance to make the roster. Particularly at a position that has a) two free-agent signees who were given record sums of fully guaranteed money for their position and b) two players drafted in the third round a year ago.

If that happens, we'll have you covered. But before we dig into the names, let's lay out what it is the Patriots like at this spot.

They've drafted 14 tight ends under Bill Belichick, and some trends have emerged. Size, obviously, is important. The "prototype" falls in the 6-foot-4 range and a shade over 250 pounds. Big hands (about 10 inches) are also preferred.

Athleticism matters, too. Quick 40 times (4.7-second range) and three-cone drills (7.0-second range) could help a player find his way onto the Patriots roster, as will legitimate lower-body explosiveness (35-inch vertical or thereabouts).

Most importantly, they want hybrid players who can function as both receivers and blockers. Even if a draftee is not dominant in both categories, the Patriots like players with one definitive strength to be at least adequate in the other area.

It should come as no surprise that both Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene fell squarely into the above categories and made our Prototypical Patriots list in 2020. We'll see if they can show marked improvement in Year 2, and we'll see if anyone in this year's draft class joins them -- or challenges them for a spot -- on the 2021 roster.