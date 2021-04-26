Prototypical Patriots: Which safeties could team target in 2021 NFL Draft?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NBC Sports Boston
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Perry's Prototypical Patriots: Which safeties are best fits in New England? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots used their top draft pick on a safety last spring. Might they make it two years in a row?

The Patriots have experience and talent at the position with veterans Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips and 2020 second-rounder Kyle Dugger leading the way.

But in the wake of Patrick Chung's retirement, New England may look to add another versatile playmaker who can fill multiple roles on defense.

So, which safety prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft should be on the Patriots' radar? Phil Perry's Prototypical Patriots series concludes with a look at the safeties in this year's class who fit the mold of what New England looks for at that position.

Which safeties could Patriots target in 2021 NFL Draft?

Recommended Stories

  • Former Steeler Marcus Gilbert announces his retirement

    Marcus Gilbert spent eight seasons with the Steelers.

  • Sean Lee retires

    Sean Lee is calling it a career. Lee, a 2010 second-round draft pick who spent 11 seasons with the Cowboys, told Todd Archer of ESPN he has decided to retire. The 34-year-old Lee was a first-team All-Pro in 2016 and a defensive captain in Dallas for several years, although injuries significantly limited him for much [more]

  • NFL Draft 2021: 5 bold Eagles predictions

    Are they unlikely? Sure. Are they possible? Absolutely. Here are five bold Eagles predictions for the 2021 NFL Draft. By Reuben Frank

  • NFL draft: Detroit Lions looking for DL upgrades; Michigan's Kwity Paye is top edge rusher

    Detroit Lions made their big moves on the DL earlier this spring, re-signing Romeo Okwara before he hit free agency and trading for Michael Brockers

  • Washington gets its left tackle in Peter King mock draft

    The rumors about Washington's interest in moving up in the 2021 NFL draft are all over the place.

  • Chris Simms’ 2021 NFL mock draft

    Chris Simms shares his final mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft with Justin Fields taking a surprising tumble and Alabama prospects dominating Day 1.

  • Andrew Shaw retires from NHL after string of concussions

    The gritty forward is the second member of the dynasty Blackhawks to enter early retirement this season.

  • Dallas Cowboys LB Sean Lee retires from NFL after 11 seasons

    Linebacker Sean Lee is calling it a career in the NFL after 11 productive but injury-plagued seasons for the Dallas Cowboys.

  • Stage 1 wreck takes Joey Logano out of Talladega contention

    A wreck that took Joey Logano out of contention at Talladega Superspeedway broke out on the final lap of Stage 1 in Sunday’s GEICO 500. RELATED: Official race results Matt DiBenedetto was leading in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, with Ryan Blaney pushing behind him in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Logano, […]

  • Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. vows to protect Patrick Mahomes: 'He shouldn't have to run around because of me'

    Brown wants to make sure that he's not the reason Patrick Mahomes has to scramble on the field.

  • Peter King’s final 2021 NFL mock draft

    Peter King reveals his one and only mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft as the intrigue builds surrounding the top QBs.

  • USMNT’s Pulisic plays down injury issues; ready for Chelsea – Real Madrid

    Christian Pulisic has played down fears over his injury record as the USMNT star gets set for a huge few weeks for Chelsea.

  • Do the Steelers have to draft Najee Harris in the 1st round?

    Do the Steelers have to draft Najee Harris?

  • Mock Draft 4.0: Mark Schofield’s “Mock of Integrity”

    With the 2021 NFL draft just days away, what are NFL teams going to do? Only Mark Schofield knows!

  • Chris Weidman has surgery to repair gruesome leg injury that occurred at UFC 261

    Chris Weidman had successful surgery to repair a broken leg.

  • Final 7-round mock draft: Cowboys wait on secondary but solve every issue

    The Dallas Cowboys need help at multiple spots and this mock draft should address all of their issues at the right time.

  • PFF ranks Packers roster in NFL’s top 5 entering 2021 draft

    The Packers ranked No. 4 in roster talent entering the 2021 NFL draft.

  • ‘Best day of my life:’ Will Zalatoris announces engagement on Instagram

    Will Zalatoris finished runner-up at the Masters earlier this month, but the "best day" of his life was announcing his engagement.

  • NHL Power Rankings: Golden Knights on top; Playoff races to watch

    In this week's edition of the NHL Power Rankings the Vegas Golden Knights take over the top spot while we also look at some playoff races around the league.

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)