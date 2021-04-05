Prototypical Patriots: Which quarterbacks could team target in 2021 NFL Draft?

Perry's Prototypical Patriots: Which QBs are best fits in New England? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Will the New England Patriots address the most important position in football at the 2021 NFL Draft?

The Patriots brought back quarterback Cam Newton on a one-year contract for 2021, but with the No. 15 pick in this year's draft, they could add one of several talented QBs to compete with Newton for the starting job and potentially be New England's future face of the franchise.

So, which quarterbacks would fit best in Foxboro? Phil Perry's "Prototypical Patriots" series continues with a look at the 2021 quarterback prospects who check the most boxes for head coach Bill Belichick.

Prototypical Patriots: Which quarterbacks could New England target in NFL Draft?