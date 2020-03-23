Prototypical Patriots: Edge defender fits available in 2020 NFL Draft

The Patriots went through a transition year in 2019 that had us guessing when we put together our Prototypical Patriots series.

Along their defensive front, were they looking to replace Trey Flowers - a sturdy 4-3 defensive end checking in at 265 pounds - or would they be going lighter on the edges and roll with more 3-4 looks? Then the team dealt for Michael Bennett, who looked like a Flowers fill-in, and that only further clouded the picture as to their intentions.

Now we know what happened. They did indeed shift to more 3-4 style fronts, with lighter outside linebackers (Kyle Van Noy, John Simon, Chase Winovich) handling edge duties. Bigger bodies (Lawrence Guy, Danny Shelton, Adam Butler) handled interior defensive line roles. Meanwhile 3-4 'tweeners like Bennett and Deatrich Wise became awkward fits in the scheme. Bennett's role completely disappeared and he was traded midseason.

Looks like - with Winovich, Simon, Guy, Butler and newly-acquired nose tackle Beau Allen - they're built to remain more of a 3-4 "base" defense.

That means this offseason, for the purposes of our Prototypical series, we'll focus in on lighter (between 250 and 260 pounds) outside linebackers for the edge who can rush and cover.

Defensive ends in this scheme are typically long and hulking (between 300 and 320 pounds) and strong enough to occupy double-teams. Nose tackles (about 330 pounds or more) are classic space-eaters and critical to the scheme as well.

All three types are available in this draft class, should Bill Belichick want to get younger at any of those spots.

