Prototypical Celtics: Bigs that could interest the Celtics while they wait for Al Horford and Aron Baynes decisions originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Our 2019 Prototypical Celtics series rolls on with a look at big men that might interest the Celtics in this month's NBA draft.

A reminder about the ground rules: With the Celtics sitting at picks Nos. 14, 20, 22, and 51, we're putting an emphasis on players that could be landed at those spots. We're eliminating players that should be ticketed for the high lottery (sorry, Zion Williamson) but will include players that might be available to Boston if the Celtics wanted to bundle picks and move up.

The Celtics should get a better idea of where their bigs stand before the draft and that could shift the level of importance.

Al Horford can opt out of the final year of his current deal if he desires to test free agency or simply seek more security by signing a long-term deal to stay in Boston. Aron Baynes has a $5.5 million player option to ponder. The Celtics can extend a qualifying offer if they hope to keep German-import Daniel Theis in town. Second-year big man Robert Williams is the only big guaranteed under contract from last season.

