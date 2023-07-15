'Prototype,' second-generation tackle Chase Malamala commits to UCF football

Following in his father's footsteps, Chase Malamala committed to play Division I football Friday evening with hopes to chase down a national championship in the near future.

Malamala, the Benjamin School's 6-foot-7, 315-pound rising senior offensive tackle, announced his pledge to play for UCF. Named an honorable mention to the Palm Beach Post's 2022 All-County team, Malamala took an official visit to UCF from June 16-18 and becomes the Knights' second offensive line commit for a steadily rising '24 class.

"I think it's the right fit there because the coaches are committed to developing their players and being the best program they can be. They're on the ground level of something that could be really great," said Malamala, who also considered Auburn and Florida State.

A second-generation offensive lineman, Benjamin's Chase Malamala (75) becomes UCF's 13th verbal commit from the high school ranks for the 2024 recruiting class.

"The people, honestly — the coaches, the current players — it's a big family there at UCF, and that's something that is really important to me."

Malamala started playing football in the eighth grade, realizing his abilities and developing a passion to pursue college opportunities. His father, Siupeli Malamala, started for Washington's 1991 split national champion team and played in 62 NFL games (41 starts) for the New York Jets between 1992-99.

Eric Kresser, Benjamin's head coach and a former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, described Malamala as a "prototype tackle," one who is only now starting to reach his physical peak.

"He's lean, tall, all that good stuff. He's grown so much during high school. When he got (to Benjamin), I use the analogy that it's like when you're watching TV and you see a baby giraffe learning to stand on its feet," Kresser said. "Before he even started lifting weights, he was just learning how to use this big body that God gave him. He really blossomed as a junior, and I expect him to dominate this season and throw guys around like the top guy everybody says he is."

Benjamin offensive tackle Chase Malamala poses with UCF head coach Gus Malzahn during his official visit last month.

"(UCF head coach Gus) Malzahn thinks his ceiling is very high, and I agree. I think he's got all the makings of a Power Five offensive tackle some day."

Malamala, named a captain ahead of his senior year, manned the left tackle spot for Benjamin during its 5-5 campaign in 2022. The Buccaneers gained 301.9 yards per game as Malamala opened holes for Georgia running back commit Chauncey Bowens and granted time for the team's quarterbacks to deliver balls downfield for Micah Mays (Wake Forest signee) and Darrell Sweeting (Temple signee).

UCF is up to 13 high school commits for the 2024 class, and Malamala becomes the sixth since the start of July. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Malamala is the No. 132 offensive tackle prospect in the nation and the No. 232 player in Florida.

Chase Malamala, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle from the Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, committed to UCF on Friday.

The Knights entered the week ranked 46th in 247Sports' team standings. Their next target is one of the top available defensive backs in their own backyard — Evans' consensus four-star safety Brandon Jacob, who will decide between UCF, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State and Texas A&M on July 20.

"I think UCF is going to build an amazing class and be able to dominate the competition," Malamala said. "It will be great to have those guys as teammates and be able to make each other better."

