Prototype to pro: Graham Barton’s journey from Duke Dirt Devil to Buc

TAMPA — Graham Barton admits the name he suggested for the Duke offensive line may not have been the best.

It was an alliterative nod to the team mascot with enough grit befitting of the position group. However ...

“Everyone is throwing out names and nothing is really sticking and then I was trying to get things that (were alliterative) and I said Dirt Devils and everyone booed it (and) made fun of me because it’s a vacuum,” said Barton, laughing. “It’s like, ‘So what does that mean? We suck?’ ”

Far from it. Barton and his fellow offensive linemen eventually embraced their life of grime and the name stuck like grass to a facemask.

“By the end of the year, us and the quarterback room all have Dirt Devil T-shirts,” he said. “In all seriousness, we just had such a great position room and that identity was all about toughness and grit and playing through hard stuff. We had guys go in and out of the rotation with injury and just people battling and finishing every play, finishing through the whistle, playing with violence.

“That was just who we were at Duke — what we decided we were going to play each snap with. The Dirt Devil name kind of just encompassed all of that. (It was) a fun identity, but really spoke to who we were as a unit.”

On Friday, Barton arrived at the Bucs training facility looking clean in his light blue collared shirt and navy suit.

The first-round pick was greeted in the atrium of the facility by nearly every staff member after arriving from his hometown of Nashville. He led a cheer of “Tampa!” followed by the familiar response of “Bay!”

“He fits the prototype of what we’re looking for — big, fast, and strong,” coach Todd Bowles said. “... We’ve got a lot more beef in the middle where we can beef up and kind of keep people off the quarterback from coming up the gut. He’s a guy we sought highly coming into the draft and he kind of came to us, so we were ecstatic to have him.”

Barton, who played left tackle his last three seasons at Duke, was the center of attention and will soon be competing at center as the presumptive successor to Robert Hainsey.

Halfway through the 2023 season, Bowles and general manager Jason Licht agreed that the Bucs needed to get bigger on the interior offensive line and provide more push for the run game and protection for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

This was Barton’s first trip to Tampa Bay but his journey to the NFL was predictable when he was a freshman for the Ravenwood High School Raptors in Brentwood, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville.

“I coached for 10 years and was the head coach for four years and Graham was always the most mature high school football player — and I’d go farther and say the most mature high school student — I ever came across,” said Matt Daniels, Barton’s coach for four seasons at Ravenwood.

“When you sat and talked to him, you felt like you were talking to someone seven or eight years older. To me, that’s kind of why we all were like, ‘Yeah, he could be special in terms of the NFL one day,’ because a lot of people have that physical piece, but they don’t have that other side.

“He would hang out in the coaches’ office after practice and talk about practice and talk about the game coming up that week and being a part of game plans. It was different, you know? And of course, other people saw that. This culture of not only building relationships with the coaches, but then he would have other buddies stay with him and we’d hang out and talk. He was big on helping us build our culture and being a really, really tight-knit group.”

Barton was an outstanding athlete who played lacrosse until he stopped his junior year to concentrate on football.

He mostly played left tackle, except for one memorable rep at defensive tackle to preserve a win against Pulaski (Arkansas) Academy his senior year.

“Somebody told him to go in on defense and he wasn’t within earshot,” Daniels said. “So he ended up sprinting onto the field. They’re going through their cadence, they’re about to snap the football, and he did not stop. He was in a full spring and, you know, he ran a sub-5.0 40-yard dash.

“So he’s in a full sprint and as the ball is snapped, he put a swim move on the center and flushed the quarterback immediately, and I think he wound up sharing a sack with one of our edge rushers and that was basically the game. It was fourth down and he was just cracking up coming off the field.”

Ravenwood finished 13-2 in Barton’s senior year, losing the state championship game.

Unbelievably, he didn’t receive an offer to play Division I football coming out of high school. It took impressing Duke coaches at their summer camp to earn one.

But Barton arrived at the campus in Durham, North Carolina, during the 2020 summer of COVID-19.

It was tough managing the isolation of having to be somewhat quarantined in dorms while waiting to see when his freshman season would begin.

“His goal has been to play in the NFL and a lot of people say that,” said former Duke offensive line coach Greg Frey, who is now at Tulsa. “... This is a guy who took coaching and took a tough situation (COVID shutdown) and continued to just grind and go after it and lift. He was in the weight room on his own. He’d come in and get extra lifts in. ... It was just incredible determination and discipline towards what he wanted to be.”

As former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on ESPN during Thursday’s draft coverage, Barton could have taken name, image and likeness (NIL) money elsewhere and gotten into the transfer portal. But he loved Duke, where he majored in public policy.

“I’ll never forget when he committed to Duke,” Frey said. “He said, ‘I was standing on the roof of one of the buildings talking to coach (David) Cutcliffe’ and said he just knew that’s where he was committing. He said he just had that gut feeling. He felt that culture, and I know he will feel his way as a rookie, but he’s going to want to help drive that culture in Tampa.”

Shortly after the Bucs took Barton with the 26th overall pick, his mother Heather and father Phillip released a video documenting their son’s journey from a multi-sport athlete as a kid to the NFL.

“About the time Graham turned 3, he learned to navigate the DVR, re-watching college football games over and over,” his father said. “Later, we asked Graham what he liked most about watching football and he thought for a minute and replied, ‘the tackling.’ ”

The video ends with his parents encouraging him to follow his dreams.

“It definitely brings the emotions out,” Barton said. “My parents have been there every step of the way. They’ve taken me to practice, they’ve signed me up for every different sport, (they’ve) pushed me, fed me, they’ve been a huge part of this process, and I wouldn’t be anywhere near here without them. So, just to hear them share that message and how proud they are — it’s just a special moment for the family, for sure.”

Not a bad journey for a Dirt Devil.

