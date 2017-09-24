Protests surface across NFL after Trump criticism

What began as a single backup quarterback kneeling during the national anthem in a preseason game has mushroomed in the past 13 months to a nationwide movement, one that’s spread from the football field to the White House and forced America to deal with questions of free speech and patriotism.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protests, designed to bring attention to racial injustice and police brutality, drew both praise and criticism throughout the 2016 season. But President Donald Trump ratched the conversation to a higher level on Friday night when he called for the firing of kneeling players. The NFL responded to Trump’s statement by defending its players, and Trump in turn shot back at the NFL over the course of several tweets, including two early Sunday morning:

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017





…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017





That set the tone for what promised to be a memorable, provocative Sunday. Here’s a roundup of the protest events and comments that took place across the NFL:

• At the day’s very first game, a London showdown between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens, more than two dozen players knelt, as did Raven team leader Ray Lewis. Jaguars owner Shad Khan, a Trump supporter, locked arms with his team in a show of unity, as did Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

• Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted the following photo on Instagram:





• Support for anthem protests wasn’t unanimous. Broncos DE Derek Wolfe took issue with the idea of protesting America:

NEW: Statement to me from #Broncos DE Derek Wolfe on Donald Trump's comments regarding national anthem protests in the @NFL. pic.twitter.com/4qWLXNhbSK — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 24, 2017





• The Pittsburgh Steelers opted to sidestep the anthem entirely, staying in their locker room as a team to demonstrate unity.

• The Los Angeles Rams, whose owner Stan Kroenke is a Trump supporter, released a statement Sunday affirming their belief in their players’ “freedom to peacefully express themselves”:

Statement from Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. pic.twitter.com/OJ3vFbPNwn — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 24, 2017





• In the first wave of games, media on-site reported as much as half of the Denver Broncos kneeled on the sideline, while numerous members of the New Orleans Saints remained sitting. The Houston Texans locked arms in a show of unity on their sideline. The New York Giants locked arms, with several players taking a knee. The Carolina Panthers, meanwhile, stood during the anthem, while images captured several Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills players taking knees.

• Owners also took part in the demonstrations. Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross locked arms with players on his sideline, and Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford stood close to head coach Jim Caldwell. Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie also locked arms with players as the anthem played, and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank stood on the sidelines among players as well.

• The Lions’ protest drew some boos:

Audible booing at Ford Field in Detroit at start of anthem, likely toward handful of players kneeling. Singer ends anthem on one knee. Wow. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) September 24, 2017





• The New England Patriots entered the field following four servicemen carrying American flags. On the sideline, Tom Brady and other Patriots locked arms as the anthem played. Local media reported boos from the stadium both before and after the anthem.

Baltimore Ravens players, including former player Ray Lewis, second from right, kneel during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP) More

____

