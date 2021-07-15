A year after protests shook nation, Colts remain committed to fight for racial equality

INDIANAPOLIS — Less than 24 hours after an Indianapolis Colts playoff upset bid came up short in the final seconds in Buffalo, Frank Reich sat in front of a camera for his customary postseason news conference, a session that typically wraps up the season and sets the tone for the offseason ahead.

But Reich didn’t start by talking about football, about the future or even about the COVID-19 pandemic that had disrupted and altered the NFL landscape all season.

Reich opened his news conference that day by talking about the Colts’ fight for social justice and racial equality, an emphasis that began in earnest during the George Floyd protests that engulfed the nation last summer, driving the Colts to collective action.

“Our organization and team, starting with the players, I’m really proud of how active they were,” Reich said. “They put together a comprehensive plan of how we were going to serve in the community, ownership was involved, coaches, players, the whole organization serving and leading in our Indiana communities and our hometown communities around the country. We were determined to make a change, one play at a time.”

The Colts had come together on the subject in a week of emotional meetings in June, took a day of practice off in August after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha and emerged a day later with four areas they wanted to impact.

Then the Colts spent the season diving into those areas, in addition to the decision Reich made to take a step forward and kneel during the national anthem for the first four games of the season while the rest of the team stood and locked arms. Reich’s step forward was to emphasize that everybody needs to step up, particularly white leaders, and he knelt in a gesture of humility to acknowledge the injustice and inequality faced by the Black community.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, center, kneels the national anthem during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Colts registered the entire team to vote, encouraged voter registration and voting in the weeks and months leading up to November and appeared at Lucas Oil Stadium to thank voters, in addition to providing support to the Indiana Citizen, a non-partisan platform aimed at increasing the number of informed voters in the state.

The team hosted events to promote community/police relations, including a discussion at the Landmark for Peace Memorial. There was an emergency donation of $50,000 to the Indianapolis Public Schools Education Equity Fund, a separate donation to purchase winter gear for IPS students. The Colts also made emergency donations to the Indiana Black Expo, the Center for Leadership Development and worked with local food banks to get food to needy communities.

The Colts formally recognized the Juneteenth holiday, hired Brian Richardson to be the franchise’s first director of diversity, equity and inclusion and established the Irsay Family Impact Scholarship for minority students.

Reich was proud of the way his team responded to its call for action.

But he also made the case, passionately, that as a society, the fight for racial equality is far from over, and leaders in all walks of life need to step up and continue to fight.

“It’s important to acknowledge there are a lot of big wins in there, a lot of big people who made big sacrifices, but at the end of the day, we are not making progress and winning as much as we should,” Reich said. “It’s time to start winning.”

The Colts remain committed to the fight.

A commitment general manager Chris Ballard rededicated to in his post-draft film session with local reporters last month. The Colts will continue to fight against racism and fight for social justice.

“That’s not going away,” Ballard said.

The Colts’ organizational fight for social justice began a few years before the summer of 2020.

“Players have been passionate in this space for years, wanting to use their platforms in different ways to see what they can do,” said David Thornton, the former Colts and Titans linebacker who has been the Colts’ director of player engagement since 2012. “For years now, we’ve been committed to coming together, using football as a vehicle and a platform to bring people together, fight for justice, being a voice for those that need to be heard, and just doing our part, whatever our part might be, to help make a difference.”

Publicly, the organization had a few rocky patches at the beginning. Then Colts cornerback Antonio Cromartie knelt during the national anthem in Week 3 of the 2016 season, and he later told Bleacher Report that former Indianapolis head coach Chuck Pagano discouraged him from joining the protest begun by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Later that year, Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay told USA Today that the protests hadn’t “been a positive thing,” saying “there are other places to express yourself.”

The following year, in 2017, at least 10 Colts knelt during the national anthem, part of league-wide protests in the wake of former President Donald Trump saying that any player who knelt to protest police brutality and racial inequality was a “son of a (expletive).” Ballard admitted last summer that he wished he’d responded better when those protests happened.

“Like everyone, we didn’t listen. I didn’t listen in ‘17,” Ballard said. “I didn’t listen to (former Colts defensive back) Darius Butler. I love Darius Butler. He tried to explain (the protest). I thought I heard it. I didn’t hear it. We didn’t listen.”

But those protests did spark the beginning of the partnership between the players and the franchise in the fight for social justice.

Weeks after a group that included Butler, Al Woods, Kamar Aiken, Tarell Basham, Malik Hooker, Jabaal Sheard, Matt Hazel and Marlon Mack knelt during the national anthem, the players established the Players’ Action Fund for Equality, and the Irsay family kicked off the fund by donating $100,000. Sparked by the players, the team also hosted several events aimed at promoting community/police relationships.

Truth be told, there had been Colts players leading those efforts even before the Kaepernick protests.

“I want to spotlight the work that Robert Mathis was doing when he was a player, bringing the community together,” Thornton said. “He and Amp Harris had some community dialogues with police officers, just to try to bring some harmony, improve relationships with police. Darius Butler was another key voice. I could go on and on about guys who were committed to doing their part and making a difference.”

The next year, in 2018, the Colts met with Central Indiana police chiefs at Grand Park, hosted a joint football camp for youth at Grand Park and brought players and officers together for “Shop with a Colt,” but the players continued to expand the team’s efforts. Colts players met with the Mayor’s Leadership Youth Council to discuss racial injustice, started making visits to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center and hosted a camp for the local Latinx community. A year later, the Players Action fund contributed to 100 Black Men of Indianapolis, continued to work with the Indianapolis Police Athletic League and added work with IPS to its list of efforts aimed at promoting social justice.

Then the summer of 2020 happened.

Three days of emotional meetings left an indelible mark on the Colts’ organization, cementing the cooperation between the players and the organization itself. Backed publicly by Reich, Ballard — both men were among the first coaches and players to speak out against systemic racism last summer — and Irsay, the Colts players took the lead and ran with it.

And it wasn’t just in Indianapolis. A lot of the Colts have branched out to their own hometowns, setting up events and charitable efforts that mirror what the team does during the season.

“I was proud of them,” Thornton said. “I loved every moment of it, because to see guys who are genuinely passionate about helping people, guys who are devoted not only to the Indianapolis community, but they’re devoted to their home communities, and they want to share the burdens that our people are feeling. They showed great empathy, they showed compassion. They showed a willingness to do the work. They didn’t want to just talk about it.”

Opportunity knocks

Brian Richardson Jr. was hard at work at the Indiana University O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs last year when a colleague came to him with an opportunity.

A job he thought Richardson, a former club football player at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, would fit perfectly.

“I was like ‘Hey, I’ve got a lot going on already right now, but who’s the job with?’” Richardson Jr. said. “They said the Indianapolis Colts, and I was like, 'I guess I can find the time to fill out the application.'”

Richardson Jr. had always wanted to work with the NFL in some capacity.

He’d never thought about the chance to be a team’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, the role he’d been performing in higher learning for most of his career. Hired at the end of November, Richardson Jr. immediately realized how much the team’s players and decision-makers had embraced their role in the fight against racial and social inequality.

“I recognize that there was work before this position was created and before I started, and I think that speaks to this organization as a whole, on the front office side, on the football side, and issues around diversity, equity and inclusion are important to us, and we’re willing to continue to have those conversations,” Richardson Jr. said. “I see my hire, my position, as just another part of the team to help us move forward.”

Used to the rhythms of higher education, Richardson Jr. is still learning how he can best help the Colts in his role, still carving out exactly what it looks like to perform his role at the professional sports level.

“One of the things that I’m trying to work toward is that the things we do outside for the community, I want to make sure we’re finding ways to do the exact same things or opportunities internally as well,” Richardson Jr. said. “When we review diversity efforts or diversity issues, best practices, where these initiatives can go wrong is when there’s too much emphasis in one direction. It’s finding ways, how we can provide space and create space to have conversations and acknowledge the experience that we have internally as well as externally.”

Ultimately, that can be a hard balance to strike, because of the NFL’s visibility, its financial power, history of charitable contribution and the focus of its players inevitably bends toward helping those outside the organization.

“This is an example of where it’s not an either/or situation, but a both/and,” Richardson Jr. said. “If you wear the Horseshoe, whether you’re a player or a member of the organization from the front-office side and employee side, we’re going to make sure you know you matter and you belong here, too.”

Passing the torch

Part of the nature of the NFL is that the faces on each team are constantly changing, and that means that a torch has been passed from player to player, from Mathis to Darius Butler to Jacoby Brissett, to keep the Colts’ efforts moving over the years.

Brissett, the face of the Colts’ player movement last year, is now in Miami, but Indianapolis has plenty of players ready to step into his role. The Colts have a social impact committee, a group of 15 to 20 players, and there are plenty of leaders.

For example, linebacker Zaire Franklin was already a critical part of the conversation last summer. Strong safety Khari Willis, whose father has run the community center in Jackson, Michigan, for more than two decades, holds a strong voice. Colts center Ryan Kelly has provided important perspective as the son of a policeman. Left guard Quenton Nelson has been an active and strong voice.

Even the Colts’ new starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, is already heavily involved, Thornton has noticed.

“They care about it, they want to talk about it,” Thornton said. “This is something that I know will remain a priority for us moving forward.”

Expect the Colts to continue to dive deeper into the areas they outlined last August, even though voter registration might not be at the forefront of everybody’s minds. Promoting community/police relationships, supporting education, providing food to needy communities, the Colts are going to continue to dive into those efforts.

“I definitely think we’ll continue to build on what we’ve been doing since 2017,” Thornton said. “Obviously the momentum from last year was kind of at a high for everyone, but we won’t waver.”

A message that has been reiterated over and over again this offseason.

From the top of the organization on down.

