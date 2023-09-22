Protestors Gather for Second Night in Armenia's Capital Over Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Protestors gathered in the Armenian capital of Yerevan for a second night on Thursday, September 21, after Azerbaijan claimed control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region following a Russia-brokered ceasefire.

On Thursday afternoon, officials from Azerbaijan met with representatives from Nagorno-Karabakh but no agreement was reached, local media reported.

On Wednesday, the Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Ombudsman said at least 200 people were killed and more than 400 were wounded in the most recent conflict.

Footage filmed by Anton Kragel shows demonstrators outside government buildings on Thursday night. Credit: Anton Kragel via Storyful