Protestors cause lengthy delay during Coco Gauff-Karolina Muchova US Open semifinal match

NEW YORK — The US Open semifinal between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova was stopped for nearly 50 minutes because of three environmental protestors in the upper deck of Arthur Ashe Stadium who were wearing T-shirts that said “End Fossil Fuels.” The shirts appeared to be associated with the UK-based Extinction Rebellion group.

The protestors made their presence known just before the second game of the second set, breaking the quiet with a loud chant as Muchova went to serve the first point.

At first, there was confusion in the stadium as people tried to find where the disturbance was coming from. Players were instructed to go back to their chairs as the protestors were identified, standing in solidarity as several members of the security team surrounded them.

But there seemed to be some difficulty in removing them, and as the delay dragged on fans at one point began chanting “Get them out, get them out.”

Sept 7, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Protestors interrupt the match during the womenÕs singles semifinal on day eleven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

At roughly the 15-minute mark of the delay, Gauff got up and began hitting a few serves, then went to speak with her coaching box. Muchova left the court and Gauff followed shortly after that.

One protestor glued themselves to the cement floor, per tournament director Stacey Allaster, which led to the significant delay. That protestor was finally removed around the 38-minute mark of the delay.

Climate activist glued his feet to the floor at US Open after interrupting the match. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/jsv8TCGzd2 — Jack Ciapciak (@jackciapciak) September 8, 2023

Gauff was leading 6-4, 1-0 at the time of the delay.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coco Gauff US Open semifinal match delayed by environmental protestors