Protesters halt Cycling World Championships road race in Scotland

The men's road race was stopped, causing a bunch-up of riders - Eurosport

The men’s road race at the UCI World Championships in Glasgow was temporarily suspended after it was disrupted by protestors.

Organisers halted the 271.1 km race from Edinburgh to Glasgow after a protest was staged in the Carron Valley area.

It is unclear what the motive behind the protest was, although commentators suggested that a person had cemented their hand to the road.

Commentators on Eurosport also said police were having difficulty getting to the protest to remove the activists, showing footage of a police van slowly moving through the stopped peloton.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “We’re aware of a protest in the Carron Valley area. Officers are currently in attendance and engaging with protesters.”

They later tweeted that their “Protest Removal Team has safely removed and arrested five protestors”.

🚨Protestors have stopped the Men’s Road Race at the world championships in Scotland.



UCI: “We are working closely with all relevant authorities to minimise disruption to the race and also to ensure the safety of riders as our paramount concern.”#GlasgowScotland2023 #cycling pic.twitter.com/vAT0xnzHW7 — Sanny Rudravajhala 📻📺📝 (@Sanny_Rudra) August 6, 2023

The Men’s Elite Road Race has been neutralised due to a protest ❌ pic.twitter.com/kRKAbMyTER — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 6, 2023

The race was paused with a little over 190km of the total distance remaining, with the road from Edinburgh to Glasgow blocked west of Falkirk.

The protest took place on a narrow stretch of the B818 close to the Carron Valley Reservoir.

Britain’s Owain Doull and Ireland’s Rory Townsend were part of a nine-strong breakaway that had gone seven minutes clear of the main peloton, and were the first to be stopped by officials as the race was neutralised.

After a stoppage of about 55 minutes, the race got back under way at about 12.15pm.

We’re aware of a protest in the Carron Valley area.



Officers are currently in attendance and engaging with protesters.#GlasgowScotland2023 pic.twitter.com/sc56GwopwV — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) August 6, 2023

More to follow...

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.