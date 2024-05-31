Protesters gather ahead of Scotland v Israel match

The match is being played behind closed doors due to concerns over protests [BBC]

Protesters have gathered outside Hampden ahead of Scotland’s Women's Euro 2025 qualifier against Israel over the country’s military operation in Gaza.

About 150 people carrying small coffins and Palestinian flags stood at the doors of the main stand prior to kick off.

A handful of counter-protesters also demonstrated before the match, which is being played behind closed doors with no fans in attendance due to security concerns over “planned disruptions”.

The group B2 game is scheduled to kick off at 19:05.

Last week, the SFA said it had been left with "no option" but to bar supporters from attending "following extensive security consultations with all key parties".

Public demonstrations against Israel's military operation in Gaza have been happening regularly across the UK.

One group - the Gaza Genocide Emergency Committee - arranged a protest before the game at Hampden and called for the matches to be cancelled.

Police Scotland said: "Appropriate policing plans are in place to maintain public safety and minimise any disruption to the community."

Israel was banned from hosting any football matches by Uefa for security reasons in the aftermath of the 7 October attack by Hamas and the Israeli government's military response.

Instead, the Israeli national side and its club teams have played fixtures at neutral venues in Hungary.

Tuesday's return game between Scotland and Israel in Budapest will also be played behind closed doors.