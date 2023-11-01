Protesters Fill Australian Deputy PM's Office to Demand End of Support to Israel

Protesters gathered outside the Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles’ office in Geelong, Victoria, on November 1, and called for an end to attacks on Gaza.

Video posted by akaWACA shows some of the protestors secured to ladders and equipment in the office’s reception using bicycle locks looped around their necks. The group also displayed several signs reading, “Not in our names,” “Stop the genocide,” and “Stop arming Israel.”

Local media said the group described themselves as members of the anti-Zionist Jewish community.

The protesters demanded that “Marles and the Federal Labor Government withdraw diplomatic, economic, and military support for Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestine.” Credit: akaWACA via Storyful