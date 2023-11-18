Protesters Block Los Angeles Streets Calling for Gaza Ceasefire

A ceasefire demonstration blocked streets in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, November 17, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The protesters could be heard shouting “free Palestine,” as well as “Biden, Biden, what do you say? How many kids have you killed today?” as the crowd moved along Wilshire Boulevard.

The demonstration came a day after a man was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter after the death of a Jewish protester during clashes between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrators earlier this month in the city. Credit: People’s City Council via Storyful