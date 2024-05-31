Protester chains himself to goalposts at Scotland v Israel match

A protester has chained himself to the goalposts at Scotland’s Women's Euro 2025 qualifier against Israel at Glasgow's Hampden Park.

The match has been delayed after the man used a heavy duty lock to secure himself to the posts in protest at Israel's military operation in Gaza.

The Israeli team was then led off the pitch.

The match is being played behind closed doors for security reasons, but some reports said the demonstrator may have been mistaken for a steward as he had been wearing a high-vis vest.