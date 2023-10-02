Protecting the football is more important than ever for Jalen Milroe

There’s no easier way to lose a football game than turning the ball over as an offense. Playing clean and taking care of the rock is critical to any team’s success.

For Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, that hasn’t always been the easiest thing to do for the first-year starter. In his four starts this season, Milroe is completing nearly 70% of his pass attempts for 838 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Outside of those three interceptions, the numbers are pretty solid for the redshirt sophomore. The problem is, those three interceptions were all completely avoidable.

The two interceptions against Texas proved to be costly and may have been the difference in the game. The other against Ole Miss cost the Crimson Tide points early in the first half. Those types of mistakes will get you beat more times than not and with an elite defense in Texas A&M looming this Saturday afternoon, protecting the football has never been more important.

Last Saturday night against Mississippi State, Milroe played one of, if not the most, clean games of his Alabama career. In fact, in Week 5, Milroe had the best QBR in the entire country, according to ESPN at 96.8. No disrespect intended towards Mississippi State but the Aggies will present a much greater challenge in College Station.

If Milroe and the offense can play clean and take care of the football, Alabama will have a great shot of walking off of Kyle Field with another SEC victory.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire