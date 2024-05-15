Prost! Panthers to take on Giants in Munich, Germany in Week 10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If bratwursts and football are your thing, you may want to start checking out flights from the Queen City to Munich immediately.

The Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants will face off in Munich, Germany at 9:30 a.m. on November 10th in Week 10 of the NFL regular season. This is just the second NFL game to take place at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

The rest of the Panthers schedule will be announced Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

“It’s an honor for the Carolina Panthers to play in Munich in 2024,” Panthers owner David Tepper said earlier this year. “This game represents more than playing internationally for us. With more than 200 German-owned companies in the Charlotte area, this opportunity offers a special connection for the Panthers and our community. We are excited to deepen our relationships with our German fans, engage with our partners, and continue to grow our brand globally.”

Carolina played overseas three years ago, taking on the Bucs in London at Wembley Stadium.

The Panthers will face the entire NFC East with a home game against the Cowboys and road games against the Commanders and Eagles. The Giants game will be considered a home game at a neutral site. The Panthers will also face the entire AFC West meaning Carolina will play the defending champions from Kansas City.

In addition to that, Carolina will host the Cardinals and Bengals and make a return trip to Chicago.

New York is led by Myers Park High School grad Daniel Jones. Also former Panthers defensive end Brian Burns is now with New York.

The NFL’s international slate features five games in three countries for the 2024-2025 season.

