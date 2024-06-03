Prosser’s Kellen Moore makes College Hall of Fame ballot again. Will it be his year?





Former Prosser High School and Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore is on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the fourth time in as many years.

Moore, the winningest quarterback in college football history, is one of 77 former Football Bowl Subdivision student-athletes on the 2025 ballot, which was released Monday by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

In four seasons as the Broncos’ starter, Moore compiled a record of 50-3, finishing his career ranked second in NCAA history in career passing touchdowns (142), third in career passing efficiency (168.97) and fifth in career passing yardage (14,667).

He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2010, and was named conference offensive player of the year three times.

The Football Writers Association of America named Moore a first-team All-American in 2010, and the Touchdown Club of Columbus tabbed him as the nation’s top quarterback in both 2010 and 2011, ultimately naming the award after him.

The announcement of the College Football Hall of Fame class will be made in early 2025, with specific details released at a later date. The 2025 class will be officially inducted during the 67th annual NFF awards dinner on Dec. 9, 2025, at the Bellagio Hotel & Resort in Las Vegas.

If selected, Moore would be the third former Boise State player enshrined in a national hall of fame and the second in the college hall. Former defensive lineman Randy Trautman became the first Bronco to make the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

Dave Wilcox, who played offensive and defensive line at Boise State from 1960-61, is the only former Bronco in the NFL Hall of Fame.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.7 million people have played college football and only 1,093 players have been inducted,” said NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell in a news release.

“The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”

Moore, a native of Prosser, Washington, is currently in his seventh season as an NFL coach. He was hired as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator earlier this year, having previously served in that role for the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys.