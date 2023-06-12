The Texas Tech football team landed a commitment from Ellis Davis on Monday.

A 6-foot-7 offensive tackle from Prosper High School, Davis is listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports.

Davis, a member of the 2024 Tech recruiting class, had scholarship offers from the likes of Arizona State, Oklahoma State and Oregon before pledging to the Red Raiders.

Davis is the latest offensive lineman to commit to Joey McGuire's next signing class. He joins Kasen Long of Shallowater, Holton Hendricks of Lubbock-Cooper and Jacob Ponton of Dripping Springs to verbally commit.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Prosper lineman Ellis Davis commits to Texas Tech football