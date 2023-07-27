Who are the prospects the White Sox received for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López?

Who are the prospects the White Sox received for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox stunned the ballpark on Wednesday night, trading longtime starter, Lucas Giolito, and veteran reliever, Reynaldo López to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for their second- and third-best prospects.

Who are the prospects the White Sox received in return?

MORE: White Sox trade Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López to Los Angeles Angels

"We are excited that we are acquiring both Edgar Quero as well as Ky Bush," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said after Wednesday night's loss to the Chicago Cubs.

"Quero, as you saw in the release, is one of the more highly-regarded prospects in the game at age 20. He is a switch-hitting catcher, who is one of the youngest players in Double-A. He's posted more walks than strikeouts this year and continues to develop as a game caller and is viewed by the industry, as you've seen from other publications, as one of the top 100 prospects in the game."

"Ky Bush, a left-handed starter, also in Double-A. (He) was in the futures game a year ago. Ky had a lat strain that derailed the start of his season. But he's been back in Double-A throwing consistently. He provides a four-pitch mix. Quality left-handed starter. Someone with some upside and obviously adds to that category in our organization."

Quero, 20, has played 69 games with the Angels' Double-A team. He is the No. 66 overall prospect in MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospect list, and the second-best prospect from the Angels.

Bush moved up to Double-A during the 2022 season, pitching 22 games then with a 3.67 ERA. In eight games on the mound this season, he holds a 7.20 ERA. He is the Angels third overall prospect.

In terms of each prospect's respective path to the big leagues, is there an imminent timeline for either of them?

"It's long-term positioning for both of these guys," Hahn said. "Quero is 20. He's the third, or so, youngest player in the Southern League. To say he's gonna be on the Opening Day roster in 2024 might be a tick aggressive. He and Bush have the ability to contribute next year we believe.

"Certainly not going to rush the development. Gonna let them go at their own pace."

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.