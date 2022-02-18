Prospects To Watch at MiLB Camps









As you likely know, the lockout has caused a delay to the start of spring training, and that means that players that are currently on the 40-man roster won’t be reporting for the Cactus and Grapefruit league, respectively.

Players not in the 40-man roster, however, are eligible to participate in spring camps. These players will need to be added to those rosters to participate once (if?) the season gets underway, but all of these names are likely to make their debut at some point in the 2022 season. That means most of the top prospects will be heading to Arizona and Florida at some point, with exceptions like Julio Rodriguez, Gabriel Moreno, Shane Baz and Joey Bart -- just to name a few -- since they’re already on the 40-man roster.

Here’s a look at players not on those 40-man rosters who have a good chance of contributing in the 2022 season.

Hitters:

Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Kansas City Royals -- If not for service-time manipulation, Witt would have already made his MLB debut. Because he didn’t -- and because he wasn’t eligible for the Rule 5 draft -- he’s the first name we need to talk about. The second pick of the 2019 draft has plus tools across the board, and while he will swing and miss, he makes enough hard contact to project a decent average to go with significant power in his right-handed bat. Add in the fact that he can steal bases and should be able to stick at shortstop and Witt has a chance to be a star. Be it at the start of the year or a few weeks later, it’s not hard at all to see the 21-year-old making a significant impact in all possible fantasy formats.

Adley Rutschman, C, Baltimore Orioles -- Rutschman was taken one pick ahead of Witt in the 2019 draft out of Oregon State, and while I rank the catcher below the shortstop, that’s a compliment to Witt and not an insult to Rutschman. He has one of the highest floors because he’s a switch-hitting catcher with an outstanding approach at the plate but also has a smooth, line-drive swing from both sides that suggests he’ll hit for a high average. The power is just as good -- if not better -- and the fact he won’t steal bases really doesn’t matter. Rookie catchers often struggle, but Rutschman should be an exception to the rule.

Riley Greene/Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers -- It’s unfair to lump Greene and Torkelson together as they’re not very similar prospects, but because they play on the same team and have a similar time frame, I’m going to. Torkelson was the first pick of the 2020 draft, and has tremendous power that can take the ball out to all parts of the park. Greene is more of an “all around” hitter, who is more likely to hit for a high average -- not that Torkelson can’t, the ball jumps off his bat -- and also is more likely to swipe bases. Both reached Triple-A last year, and both should get a chance to help the Tigers along with fantasy managers before the end of the year. They’re both worth consideration at the end of redraft formats.

Alek Thomas, Of, Arizona Diamondbacks -- Because the Diamondbacks are loaded with outfield prospects, Thomas has gone somewhat under the radar since being drafted in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft. A strong 2021 season -- particularly hitting .369/.434/.658 in 34 games with Triple-A Reno -- has changed things a bit, but he’s still not getting enough credit as a top outfield prospect. He makes hard contact all over the field, and there’s at least above-average power in his left-handed bat with the speed to suggest 15-20 steal seasons as well. The Diamondbacks are still awful, and Thomas should get a chance to make his mark with Arizona early.

Brennen Davis, Of Chicago Cubs -- In terms of just pure upside, there are only a handful of prospects who have more than Davis. Drafted in the second-round of the 2018 draft, the 22-year-old dealt with injuries in 2021, but showed off his skill set in 99 games with an .869 OPS along with 19 homers over three levels. Every tool grades at least above-average, and that includes speed that gets plus -- or 60 on the 20-80 scale -- grades and power that isn’t far behind. Davis isn’t a finished product, but it’s hard to see him not making a debut in 2022, and easy to see fantasy relevance when that promotion occurs.

Pitchers:

Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Baltimore Orioles -- Most of the pitchers who have a chance to contribute in 2022 are already on 40-man rosters. Rodriguez is not just an exception, he’s one of the best pitching prospects in baseball. The right-hander dominated MiLB hitters in 2021, and has the stuff that suggests it’s anything but a fluke. His elite arm strength allows him to get a fastball with sink get as high as 99 mph, and there are three pitches that can miss bats on top of that heater; the best being a change that gets plus-plus grades. Not all scouts are in love with Rodriguez’s delivery, but he should throw enough strikes to remain a starter, and should make him an intriguing fantasy option even for a not-so-good Baltimore team when he gets the chance.

George Kirby, RHP, Seattle Mariners -- When Kirby was selected 20th in 2019, the consensus was that he was a high-floor pitcher because he had solid stuff that played up because his command was so good. The command is still good, but he’s now a hurler who can touch triple digits with his fastball. His change is an out pitch right now, but he also has a usable slider and curve to keep hitters honest. This is not a future ace despite the velocity, but Kirby has a great chance to be a successful starter, and that chance should come before the summer comes to an end. Assuming, well, you know.

Matthew Liberatore, LHP, St. Louis Cardinals -- Liberatore came over in the Randy Arozarena trade (no pressure there, Matthew), and while he won’t make the Cardinals forget about that trade, he has a chance to make it look like a win-win trade. Maybe, anyway. The southpaw doesn’t have an elite fastball but commands a heater that sits in the low-to-mid 90s, and there’s some good life with the chance for more as he fills out his frame. His curveball is his out pitch, but he has a cutter/slider that can give hitters trouble, and a change that keeps right-handed hitters honest, as well. Like Kirby, he’s not likely to pitch at the top of a rotation, but he looks ready to roll, and should help fantasy managers before 2022 comes to an end.

Cole Winn, RHP, Texas Rangers -- Winn made only two starts at the Triple-A level last year, but saw his stock soar after registering a 2.31 ERA and 97/26 K/BB ratio over 19 starts for Double-A Frisco. The 15th pick of the 2018 draft, Winn has plenty of life on a fastball that sits 92-95 and can get as high as 98 mph, and he complements that heater with three secondary pitches that are above-average or better -- the best being a 12-6 curveball. He is still improving his command, but he has improved his ability to repeat his delivery and should throw enough strikes to start. There appears to be some room in the Texas rotation, and Winn has the stuff to help what should be a much better Rangers team soon -- likely before 2022 is over.

Max Meyer, RHP, Miami Marlins -- Of all the players on this list, Meyer is the one least likely to make his debut in 2022. Not only is he a 2020 draft pick with just one MiLB season -- a very good season, but still just one year -- but the Marlins have a pitching staff filled with young hurlers, which means he’s really going to have to impress. That being said, this is a pitcher with two plus-plus pitches in his fastball and slider along with a change that would be the best offering for many pitchers, and he does a good job of throwing them all for strikes. The issue is because of his size Meyer may need to move to the bullpen, but that makes him a potential closer, something fantasy managers can perk up at if he’s not in a rotation. It may not happen until 2023, but if Meyer gets the chance to pitch, he’s someone managers are going to want to roster as soon as possible.

Quick hits: Evan Drellich of The Athletic reports that Major League Baseball has informed the Major League Baseball Players Association the date that a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is needed by to start 2022 season on time is February 28. This news came out shortly after MLB and the MLBPA met for around 15 minutes on Thursday. ... Eric Kay, the Angels' former communications director, was found guilty Thursday for distributing fentanyl and causing the death of Tyler Skaggs ... DJ LeMahieu said Thursday that he is fully recovered from his October core muscle repair surgery.