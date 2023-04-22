Prospects UNC basketball watched at AAU events (April 21-23)

With spring officially here, that means the AAU circuit for high school players begins to ramp up. And that is the case this weekend.

There are three AAU events across the country this weekend with the most notable being the Nike EYBL event in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s playing host to some of the top players in the country this weekend including some big UNC recruits and targets.

Adidas will host its event in Omaha while Under Armour is in Mesa for the weekend.

With a lot of games on tap, there is an expectation that UNC will be VERY busy this weekend watching recruits. That was the case already on Friday night as they were in Atlanta to watch the EYBL circuit.

We will keep a running list of players the Tar Heels have watched per social media throughout the weekend.

Friday: 2024 5-star Isiah Evans

Friday: 2025 5-star Caleb Wilson

Friday: 2024 5-star Drake Powell (COMMITTED)

UNC assistants Brad Frederick and Sean May are courtside for Drake Powell, one of four Tar Heel commits in the 2024 class (and one of three here for EYBL). — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) April 21, 2023

Friday: 2024 4-star C James Brown (Committed)

And alternating to an adjacent court to watch fellow top-40 commit James Brown, too https://t.co/V9XWQpllFN — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) April 21, 2023

