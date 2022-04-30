Which prospects are still available from Cowboys official 30 visit list?

Few teams, if any, have a stronger correlation between their pre-draft visitor lists and their actual draft selections than the Dallas Cowboys.

On Day 2, The Cowboys continued their trend of adding players from their official pre-draft 30 visit list, as the club picked Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams with their second-round selection, No. 56 overall. Their other two picks, lineman Tyler Smith and WR Jalen Tolbert, both had private workouts with the club.

A whopping 8 of the Cowboys 28 reported visitors were off the board before their first-round pick, and 17 in total were chosen by NFL teams over the first two days of the draft. With six Day 3 selections (Round 4 No. 129, Round 5 No. 155, 167, 176, and 178, Round 6 No. 193), and 12 remaining prospects from their 30 visits, the Cowboys could potentially add another player that they hosted in Dallas.

Each available player that visited the Cowboys is featured below, as well as the prospects who have been taken off the list. The last day of the draft will determine if the Cowboys are able to add another prospect that they spent additional time with in the lead up to the draft.

Remaining players from Cowboys 30 Visit list

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (8). Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

David Anenih, DE, Houston

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

Cade Otton, TE, Washington

Markquese Bell, Safety, Florida A&M

Daron Bland, CB, Fresno State

Malik Davis, RB, Florida

Dawson Deaton, center, Texas Tech

Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State

James Houston, LB, Jackson State

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Luiji Vilain, DE, Wake Forest

Players drafted on Day 1 or Day 2 from Cowboys 30 visit list

Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams (7). Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Drake London, WR, USC – Drafted by Falcons, pick No. 8

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State – Drafted by Seahawks, pick No. 9

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State – Drafted by Saints, pick No. 11

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia – Drafted by Eagles, pick No. 13

Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M – Drafted by Texans, pick No. 15

Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College – Drafted by Chargers, pick No. 17

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas – Drafted by Titans, pick No. 18

Quay Walker, LB, Georgia – Drafted by Packers, pick No. 22

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah – Drafted by Jaguars, pick No. 27

Cam Jurgens, Center, Nebraska – Drafted by Eagles, pick No. 51

Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss – Drafted by Cowboys, pick No. 56

Josh Ezeudu, G, North Carolina – Drafted by Giants, pick No. 67

Jelani Woods, TE, Oklahoma State – Drafted by Colts, pick No. 73

Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan – Drafted by Colts, pick No. 77

DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M – Drafted by Steelers, pick No. 84

Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati – Drafted by Cardinals, pick No. 100

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State – Drafted by Jets, pick No. 101

1

1