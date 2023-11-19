Prospects get some run in Hawaii's loss at Wyoming

Nov. 19—There were glimpses of the Hawaii football team's future during a 42-9 loss to Wyoming on Saturday.

LARAMIE, WYO.—There were glimpses of the Hawaii football team's future during a 42-9 loss to Wyoming on Saturday.

During a fourth-quarter sequence, defensive end Dean Briski sacked Wyoming's Andrew Peasley for his first career sack.

Two plays later, another second-year freshman, 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive tackle Malachi Finau, batted down Peasley's pass.

"There was a good opportunity for young guys to go in there and play, " head coach Timmy Chang said.

Several Warriors are in what Chang has described as the "developmental " program. When senior quarterback Joey Yellen entered the transfer portal last week, freshman John-Keawe Sagapolutele was added to the travel roster. Chang listed Sagapolutele as the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Brayden Schager and Jake Farrell. Sagapolutele impressed as the scout quarterback in practices at Rocky Mountain High this week.

Devon Tauaefa, who is 6-4 and 205 pounds, has played slotback while training toward becoming a tight end. Tauaefa, who caught an 8-yard pass against Wyoming, is trying to add weight and strength.

Briski, a 2021 graduate of American Samoa's Samoana High, said he was "waiting for this moment. I've been soaking up what the veterans having been doing. ... I'm excited now that I get a taste of what it's like."

He played 10 snaps.

Justin Sinclair, a safety who transferred from College of San Mateo, joined the Warriors as a nickelback in January. He was moved to safety earlier in the season. On Saturday, Sinclair knocked the football free from tight end Treyton Welch, recovered, and ran 9 yards before being tackled.

"I was just trying to play fast and physical, " Sinclair said.

He finished with a team-high five tackles.

And running back David Cordero ran 13 times for 32 yards. Cordero has joined Landon Sims and Solo Vaipulu in the thinning running back rotation. Derek Boyd suffered a season-ending knee injury during a player-run practice in the offseason. Tylan Hines, a co-captain who was counted on as a rusher and receiver, is expected to redshirt this season because of an ankle issue. Jordan Johnson and Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei are in the transfer portal.

"It is late in the season, but I knew my opportunity would arise sooner or later, " Cordero said. "I needed to step up to the plate when my number was called. That's the mentality I've always had. I'm blessed to be in this situation."

Cordero, whose parents are Leilehua High graduates, grew up in Arizona. "I went to Salpointe Catholic High School, " he said. "I transferred there knowing I was going to be behind a running back like Bijan Robinson, who's now a running back with the (NFL's Atlanta ) Falcons. I've always had the mentality iron sharpens iron. And no matter who's in front of me, no matter if they're bigger, taller or stronger, I'll always be the hardest worker. That's my mentality."