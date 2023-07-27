Prospects react to time with Oklahoma at latest recruiting event

The Oklahoma Sooners are in the final stretch of their summer recruiting efforts with a pair of recruiting events to close out July. First up was the Sooners under the Sun event, hosting prospects from 2025 and beyond in Norman.

The event has already yielded results as the Sooners earned the commitment of 2025 DT Ka’Mori Moore. Moore, out of Lee's Summit North, is the latest from the Kansas City area high school to join the Sooners.

With four-star commits Kevin Sperry and Gracen Halton in attendance, the future Sooners went to work recruiting for the Sooners. With already three commitments in the 2025 class, there’s a chance this event moves the needle with several other prospects enough to earn a commitment before we get to 2024’s national signing day.

Brent Venables and his staff have proven in their 20 months in Norman that they can recruit. With early returns on the 2025 class, that’s continuing to bear out. Before we get to the Party at the Palace, here’s a look at how prospects from the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes reacted to their time spent in Norman.

2025 4-Star QB Commit Kevin Sperry with 4-Star WR Commit Gracen Harris

Time to step into the future, and join the legendary #XXV class at @OU_Football! We’re recruiting the best of the best to ride the wave of success with us! #BOOMER Join Us… Who’s Next? pic.twitter.com/Oj9BPLU0dN — Kevin Sperry (@KevinSperry9) July 26, 2023

Marcus James - 2025 Athlete - Carl Albert

Gus Cordova - 2025 Defensive Line - Lake Travis - Austin, Texas

Trystan Haynes - 2025 Cornerback - Carl Albert - Midwest City, Okla.

Deondre 'Tiger' Riden - 2025 4-star Running Back - DeSoto, Texas

Just Two Dawgs From Oak Cliff trying to be great 💯🙏🏾 @CoachEmmett pic.twitter.com/eMdcbvWbZe — Tiger Riden (@riden_jr) July 27, 2023

Sperry reacts to commitment of Ka'Mori Moore

Tory Blaylock - 2025 4-Star RB - Atoscocita - Humble, Texas

DaSaahn Brame - 2025 4-Star Tight End - Derby, Kansas

Great day in Norman! pic.twitter.com/V5as53p2hs — DaSaahn Brame (@dasaahn) July 27, 2023

Michael Fasusi - 2025 5-Star Offensive Tackle - Lewisville, Texas

Had an amazing time at Norman today with the fam, loved the experience and can’t wait to be back #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/6E74P8arg3 — Michael Fasusi 🇳🇬 (@Michael_fasusi7) July 25, 2023

Cole Pryor - 2025 Running Back - Reagan - San Antonio, Texas

Enjoyed my time in Norman at @OU_Football , can’t wait to be back on campus for a game! Thank you @DeMarcoMurray @Tanner_Schafer9 pic.twitter.com/P6p30RPX9c — Cole Pryor (@ColePryor_) July 27, 2023

Evenson Malaska - 2025 Cornerback - Bethany, Okla.

Garrison Utley - 2025 TE, Guard - Norman North - Norman, Okla.

Had a great time at @OU_Football Sooners Under The Stars getting coached up by @JOE_JON_FINLEY .

Tomorrow at @TulsaFootball and @KStateFB on Friday. pic.twitter.com/9QrTopWGct — Garrison Utley (@GarrisonUtley) July 27, 2023

Trynae Washington - 2025 Athlete - Carl Albert - Midwest City, Okla.

Schuylar "C.J." Turnbull - 2025 Quarterback - Millwood - Oklahoma City, Okla.

Jonathan Hatton - 2026 Running Back - Steele - Cibolo, Texas

Thank you @DeMarcoMurray @CoachVenables @Tanner_Schafer9 for a great time. Can’t wait to get back to Norman for a game! @OU_Football feeling a lot like home! #1 💪🏾🏈 pic.twitter.com/vatN8hnTOC — Jonathan Hatton Jr (@Jonathan6Hatton) July 27, 2023

Christian Lyons - 2025 Defensive Back - Frisco Emerson - Frisco, Texas

Ryelan Morris - 2025 Cornerback - Honey Grove, Texas

Kane Archer - 2026 Quarterback - Greenwood, Arkansas

Ty Haywood - 2025 4-Star OT - Ryan - Denton, Texas

