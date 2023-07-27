Prospects react to time with Oklahoma at latest recruiting event
The Oklahoma Sooners are in the final stretch of their summer recruiting efforts with a pair of recruiting events to close out July. First up was the Sooners under the Sun event, hosting prospects from 2025 and beyond in Norman.
The event has already yielded results as the Sooners earned the commitment of 2025 DT Ka’Mori Moore. Moore, out of Lee's Summit North, is the latest from the Kansas City area high school to join the Sooners.
With four-star commits Kevin Sperry and Gracen Halton in attendance, the future Sooners went to work recruiting for the Sooners. With already three commitments in the 2025 class, there’s a chance this event moves the needle with several other prospects enough to earn a commitment before we get to 2024’s national signing day.
Brent Venables and his staff have proven in their 20 months in Norman that they can recruit. With early returns on the 2025 class, that’s continuing to bear out. Before we get to the Party at the Palace, here’s a look at how prospects from the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes reacted to their time spent in Norman.
2025 4-Star QB Commit Kevin Sperry with 4-Star WR Commit Gracen Harris
Time to step into the future, and join the legendary #XXV class at @OU_Football! We’re recruiting the best of the best to ride the wave of success with us! #BOOMER
Join Us… Who’s Next? pic.twitter.com/Oj9BPLU0dN
— Kevin Sperry (@KevinSperry9) July 26, 2023
Marcus James - 2025 Athlete - Carl Albert
Had a great time today in Norman alongside my family and fellow titans. Thank you to all the coaches and staff for having us. #BOOMER @CoachVenables @CoachTedRoof @OU_Football @CAHS_FOOTBALL17 @DonnieBaggs_ @KevinSperry9 @Haynes5Trystan @Haynes5Trystan @Carlveon_Young… pic.twitter.com/1WR4mMpLhg
— Marcus James (@official_MJ_25) July 27, 2023
Gus Cordova - 2025 Defensive Line - Lake Travis - Austin, Texas
Oklahoma is all about family. #BOOMER pic.twitter.com/GUCoFjzfvp
— Gus “The Bus” Cordova (@gusbus_99) July 26, 2023
Trystan Haynes - 2025 Cornerback - Carl Albert - Midwest City, Okla.
Had a great time at @OU_Football today with the coaches and My CA teammates @trynaewash7 @Carlveon_Young @KevinSperry9 @official_MJ_25 @JayValai @CoachVenables @Bdrumm_Rivals @Josh_Scoop @CKennedy247 @JamesDJackson15 @ParkerThune @CAHS_FOOTBALL17 pic.twitter.com/40I1i9fKOt
— Trystan Haynes (@Haynes5Trystan) July 27, 2023
Deondre 'Tiger' Riden - 2025 4-star Running Back - DeSoto, Texas
⭕️u DNA @DeMarcoMurray @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/rk9s9RIzA4
— Tiger Riden (@riden_jr) July 26, 2023
Just Two Dawgs From Oak Cliff trying to be great 💯🙏🏾 @CoachEmmett pic.twitter.com/eMdcbvWbZe
— Tiger Riden (@riden_jr) July 27, 2023
Sperry reacts to commitment of Ka'Mori Moore
Let’s go‼️ My boy is DIFFERENT Sooner Nation‼️ #BOOMER #OUDNA https://t.co/TwCmOJ8itt
— Kevin Sperry (@KevinSperry9) July 27, 2023
Tory Blaylock - 2025 4-Star RB - Atoscocita - Humble, Texas
⭕️u is Different!!! Great Coaches and Great people. I’ll for sure be back‼️ @DeMarcoMurray @CoachVenables #BoomerSooner @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/DRa6iffaAZ
— Tory Blaylock (@tory_blaylock6) July 27, 2023
GREAT CULTURE!!!!!! @tory_blaylock6 @DeMarcoMurray @CoachVenables @OU_Football @OU_Athletics We will DEFINITELY be Back!!! 😤😤 https://t.co/G7utDxGiZW
— Derrick Blaylock (@blaylock_23) July 27, 2023
DaSaahn Brame - 2025 4-Star Tight End - Derby, Kansas
Great day in Norman! pic.twitter.com/V5as53p2hs
— DaSaahn Brame (@dasaahn) July 27, 2023
Michael Fasusi - 2025 5-Star Offensive Tackle - Lewisville, Texas
Had an amazing time at Norman today with the fam, loved the experience and can’t wait to be back #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/6E74P8arg3
— Michael Fasusi 🇳🇬 (@Michael_fasusi7) July 25, 2023
Cole Pryor - 2025 Running Back - Reagan - San Antonio, Texas
Enjoyed my time in Norman at @OU_Football , can’t wait to be back on campus for a game! Thank you @DeMarcoMurray @Tanner_Schafer9 pic.twitter.com/P6p30RPX9c
— Cole Pryor (@ColePryor_) July 27, 2023
Evenson Malaska - 2025 Cornerback - Bethany, Okla.
Fun day at ⭕️u @OU_Football @CoachVenables @JayValai @Bryan_Bedford @recruit_route @bronchoftball @TheShaqMiller @Josh_Scoop @Bdrumm_Rivals @ParkerThune @SoonerScoop #followtheplan pic.twitter.com/UuJKVIqLpT
— Evenson Malaska (@evenson_malaska) July 27, 2023
Garrison Utley - 2025 TE, Guard - Norman North - Norman, Okla.
Had a great time at @OU_Football Sooners Under The Stars getting coached up by @JOE_JON_FINLEY .
Tomorrow at @TulsaFootball and @KStateFB on Friday. pic.twitter.com/9QrTopWGct
— Garrison Utley (@GarrisonUtley) July 27, 2023
Trynae Washington - 2025 Athlete - Carl Albert - Midwest City, Okla.
Enjoyed hanging out with the coaches and my teammates at OU today!!!🔴⚪️ @Haynes5Trystan @KevinSperry9 @official_MJ_25 @Coach_Mike_D @Josh_Scoop @OU_Football @CoachVenables @JamesDJackson15 @Coach_Leb pic.twitter.com/1NMMoe2p18
— Trynae Washington (@trynaewash7) July 27, 2023
Schuylar "C.J." Turnbull - 2025 Quarterback - Millwood - Oklahoma City, Okla.
Great day @OU_Football today working with @HolecekYourself and @Coach_Leb once again!🅾️🧬 @mrflipb1 @NICK_HENNY @CoachFrank4XL @CoachVenables @ALutzOU @OUInsider pic.twitter.com/mo0y7M3fIk
— Schuylar “CJ” Turnbull (@Schuy1ar_) July 27, 2023
Jonathan Hatton - 2026 Running Back - Steele - Cibolo, Texas
Thank you @DeMarcoMurray @CoachVenables @Tanner_Schafer9 for a great time. Can’t wait to get back to Norman for a game! @OU_Football feeling a lot like home! #1 💪🏾🏈 pic.twitter.com/vatN8hnTOC
— Jonathan Hatton Jr (@Jonathan6Hatton) July 27, 2023
Christian Lyons - 2025 Defensive Back - Frisco Emerson - Frisco, Texas
Had a great time @OU_Football today! Thankful for the opportunity to compete and meet some great guys, connect with coaches, and get a feel for Norman. Can’t wait to come back! @CoachVenables @JayValai @HawkIcanNfl @EHSMavsFB #BoomerSooner #EHSMAVS#Football pic.twitter.com/40vLJlFjFU
— ChristianLyons_ (@__CLyons) July 27, 2023
Ryelan Morris - 2025 Cornerback - Honey Grove, Texas
Great people do little things with excellence‼️ @DeMarcoMurray @CoachVenables @OU_Football #BoomerSooner #relationshipgoals
–@seancooper_C4 @hgwarriorFB #c4family #5RyelanMorris pic.twitter.com/vQJrGt0kzj
— Morrisboys607 (@morrisboys607) July 27, 2023
Kane Archer - 2026 Quarterback - Greenwood, Arkansas
Had a great day @OU_Football @Coach_Leb @CoachVenables @OU_CoachHill @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 @3dqb_SoCal @NatlPlaymkrsAca Thx 2 all the coaches for having me! pic.twitter.com/lTHJCRSkW9
— Kane Archer (@KaneArcher9) July 27, 2023
Ty Haywood - 2025 4-Star OT - Ryan - Denton, Texas
I had a great time at @OU_Football thanks @CoachVenables @OU_CoachB @Coach_Leb for the invite #OU🧬 #BoomerSooner
++ the ig-tyhaywood_ pic.twitter.com/EJsJENFDkt
— Ty_Haywood (@TyHaywood_) July 27, 2023