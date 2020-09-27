Prospects for Jags fans to watch: Florida State DL Marvin Wilson

Through three weeks of the 2020 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ once-dominant defensive front has all but withered away. With just three sacks through three games, the team is in dire need of some pass rush in order to keep opposing quarterbacks off-balanced.

Starting defensive tackle Taven Bryan has been a massive disappointment since being drafted with the No. 25 overall selection three years ago. With a lot of capital in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, it might be time to search for some potential replacements. One of those might just be Florida State Seminole, Marvin Wilson.

Among the draft community, Wilson is regarded as one of the premier defensive talents in the upcoming NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound tackle has racked up 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in his collegiate career and is set for another monstrous season after a stellar 2019.

While Wilson is as good as they come against the run, it’s his pass-rushing ability that really intrigues draft scouts and has Jags fans interested.

Wilson is one of the best pass rushers in this class, period, regardless of position. He’s a technically sound rusher and his go-to move is a club/swim move that he uses fairly often. He could use some more variety in his move pool, but he’s a sound player.

Wilson is also quite resilient when facing double teams and holds his own remarkably well.

Wilson’s biggest strength, however, is probably his power. This is one strong fellow. He frequently straight up dominates his opponents physically and it’s pretty humorous to watch just how much power this young Seminole has.

In the game against Louisville, he physically dominated for 60 minutes.

Wilson and Penn State’s LB Micah Parsons are the top defensive prospects for my money in the upcoming class. While they play separate positions, they both have the physical traits and tape to garner top-10 consideration and I expect both to be on the radar for Jacksonville as the offseason draws near.

Look out for No. 21 in Garnet and Gold.