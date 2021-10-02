Prospects for Jags fans to know: Ohio State WR Chris Olave

In a soul-crushing defeat this past Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jacksonville Jaguars were dealt even more bad news when reporters revealed the injury status of receiver DJ Chark. After his ankle was rolled on, the fourth-year player’s injury was deemed an ankle fracture, and it’s believed surgery will be required.

Already in a contract year and coming off of a disappointing 2020 season, the Jaguars were looking to Chark to burst onto the scene with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and cement himself as a true No.1 receiver. While we saw shades of his talent through the first three games of the season, that production fans longed for never fully materialized.

Now, the Jags front office is faced with a new question on whether or not they will be retaining Chark. Do you sign him to a long extension and take a chance, or do you let the former Pro Bowl receiver walk?

Whatever decision is made, I feel it is wise the team at least takes a sneak peek at the draft to get a feel for the talent coming out of college football. The biggest name of all is Ohio State’s Chris Olave.

Many were shocked when Olave elected to stay for his senior season in Columbus. In his first three seasons, Olave caught 111 balls for 1,775 yards, and 22 of those catches were touchdowns. This season, Olave is already out in full force in the Big 10.

In just three games in 2021, Olave has reeled in 18 balls for 255 yards and three scores. If scouts weren’t sold on Olave last season, he’s giving them every reason to be this year.

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound receiver has a certain smoothness about him, creating separation with ease. That ability to separate is why many believe he will be the first receiver off the board come April. As time passes, the league is veering towards receivers who can separate and Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Justin Jefferson, and Stefon Diggs are some examples. Olave could be next in line.

Chris Olave (top of the screen) is the best route runner in CFB. His tape is phenomenal. Bama and Clemson CBs couldn’t stick with him, and NFL CBs won’t be able to either. His film as a junior is better than DeVonta Smith’s. WR1 for next year. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/aGkuS3uSYR — Jack Borowsky (@Jack_Borowsky) February 22, 2021

Chris Olave speed cuts: — Lean into the break

— Head leads the shoulders

— Stay flat to the sideline or finish “friendly” angled back downhill Olave is so fluid through his route breaks. pic.twitter.com/ipsIYHxprQ — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) November 28, 2020

It isn’t just Olave’s fluidity and ability to separate that make him such a receiving threat. Olave has the speed to win deep, the YAC ability to create yards on his own, and the ability to win at the catch point as well, evidenced by this beautiful catch down the sideline for the score against Penn State below.

Awesome pacing on this route from Chris Olave and Justin Fields puts it where only his guy can get it and of course Olave comes down with it. pic.twitter.com/jrkdJ46lsI — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 1, 2020

Should the Jaguars look to the draft for receivers, and they should, Olave’s ability to separate and win in various other ways makes him simply one of the best in the class. He has won various battles against the best college football has to offer, and here’s no reason to believe Olave’s success won’t continue into the NFL.