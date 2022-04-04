Prospects for Jags fans to know: North Carolina State OT Ikem Ekwonu

With the month of the 2022 NFL Draft officially arriving, the league, media, and fans will get a better sense of who each team might target in the upcoming draft. One name that has caught some steam as of late for the Jacksonville Jaguars is that of North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

The Jaguars came away from last month in a weird scenario as they franchise-tagged long-term tackle, Cam Robinson. Before that designation, most assumed the Jags would target an offensive tackle with their first overall selection. Now, that assumption is much more up in the air as Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson has become the going favorite to be taken first overall.

One thing is known, however, Doug Pederson has quite the affinity for quality offensive line play, so don’t count out offensive line at No. 1 just yet. This class certainly has loads of tackle talent front-lined by Ekwonu, Alabama’s Evan Neal, and Mississippi State’s Charles Cross.

Of the three, there has been a lot of national buzz regarding Jacksonville and Ekwonu, who’s been featured in many recent mock drafts to the Jags. While Neal and Cross are undoubtedly skilled in their own right, Ekwonu brings a certain nastiness to his game that can’t be understated.

Ekwonu makes his money off of his physicality and overall polish. While Neal and Cross are likely better in pass protection than Ekwonu, it’s his effectiveness in the run game and potential in pass blocking that has him the going favorite at tackle.

Here’s some evidence of that physicality:

Ikem Ekwonu does not care if Bubba Bolden has a family or not. Get in the dirt young man. Sheeeeeeeeeeeesh!#CollegeFootball | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/1NWgaPinol — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) June 28, 2021

Very, very impressed by the improvements #NCState LT Ikem Ekwonu has made in pass pro this season. We already knew he was an ass kicker in the run game. Ekwonu is one of the top-10 best prospects I’ve studied this year. He’s an NFL tackle. pic.twitter.com/c8Cia5kPP8 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 18, 2021

As noted in Dan Brugler’s tweet, Ekwonu’s improvements in pass protection this past season vaulted him into top-10 territory. His expertise in the run game has always been a strong suit, however, teams believe he has the potential in the passing game. At worst, he’s a Pro Bowl guard (he took reps there in 2020), at best, he’s one of the league’s best tackles for a decade. Regardless of who is selecting first overall, he’s certainly worthy of consideration.

If Ekwonu is the selection, the Jaguars would give Trevor Lawrence the best possible opportunity to succeed with a bolstered offensive line and renovated receiving corps. And while drafting Hutchinson is viewed as the safest pick, taking Ekwonu (or another tackle) wouldn’t be shocking because the Jags would be taking an all-in type of approach for the face of their franchise.