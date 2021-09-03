Here are the prospects Florida football will host for the FAU game

The Florida Gators will host several recruits this weekend on unofficial visits for the Florida Atlantic game, according to 247Sports.

2022 five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary and 2023 five-star safety Sonny Styles will visit and meet with Florida’s new defensive back coaches, Jules Montinar and Wesley McGriff. Styles is making his first trip to the Swamp and Singletary decommited from Ohio State at the beginning of August.

2023 five-star cornerback Cormani McClain wants to attend the game but the travel back from his high school game in southern Georgia may be too much to add a trip to Gainesville the next day. McClain recently named Florida in his top five and has been in constant contact with the Gators over the summer.

A pair of 2023 four-star prospects will also be visiting this weekend: linebacker Grayson Howard and receiver Bryson Rodgers. Both in-state prospects have received an offer from the Gators, and Rodgers has named Florida in his top 10.

2022 three-star offensive tackle Elijah Zollicoffer should be at the game if his ride can pull through. 2023 quarterback Tyler Jefferson (unrated by 247Sports) looks to get another major offer after landing one from Florida State in January.

A few of Florida commits will be there to help them with the recruiting process, including three-star offensive tackle David Conner, three-star linebacker E.J. Lightsey and four-star receiver Chandler Smith.

