Which prospects should boost their draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine?

Every year, the NFL Scouting Combine gives draft hopefuls the opportunity to boost their stock with impressive performances in a wide range of physical drills.

This year’s event will be no exception, as more than 300 of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class descend upon Indianapolis for the opportunity to impress team decision-makers from across the league.

Which of this year’s talented players should make the most of their trip to Lucas Oil Stadium, and boost their stock ahead of the draft?

Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling and USA TODAY Sports’ Mackenzie Salmon discuss:

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire