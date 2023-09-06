Which prospects has Alabama landed over Texas in recent years?

Texas and Alabama are sure to have plenty of recruiting battles in the coming years as the Longhorns will join the SEC in the 2024 season.

Despite Texas being in the Big 12, Alabama has had its fair share of recruiting wins over the Longhorns. Former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is currently the head coach at Texas,

Since arriving in Austin, Sarkisian has battled Nick Saban and the Alabama coaching staff to keep prospects in the Lonestar state. These two storied programs battle it out on the field and the recruiting trail.

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at some of the Alabama-Texas recruiting battles in recent years.

Jalen Milroe, QB

During his junior year, Jalen Milroe committed to Texas. The Texas native continued to weigh his options as a junior and eventually flipped his commitment to Alabama prior to the start of his senior season. Former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian played a pivotal role in signing Milroe. Now, Sarkisian is the head coach at Texas and Milroe is the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide. The two will be on opposite sidelines for this weekend’s matchup between the Longhorns and Crimson Tide.

Jase McClellan, RB

It has been several years since Jase McClellan was recruited by Texas. Nonetheless, he was one of the Longhorns top targets at the running back position. Despite committing to Oklahoma as a sophomore, Texas and Alabama continued to recruit McClellan. Prior to the start of his senior season, McClellan took an official visit to Texas. Ultimately, Alabama was able to get him on campus two more times before signing day. In the end, McClellan flipped his commitment from the Sooners and signed with the Crimson Tide.

Jamarion Miller, RB

Jamarion Miller had a lot of familiarity with the Texas football program prior to committing to the Longhorns ahead of his senior season. Why? Jamarion’s brother, Damion, signed with Texas in 2017. Miller was committed to the Longhorns for almost five months before he flipped his commitment to Alabama. This game will mean a lot to fellow Alabama sophomore and Texas native, Jamarion Miller.

Shazz Preston, WR

Alabama, Texas, and USC were the three schools that battled it out for Louisiana wide receiver prospect Shazz Preston. Preston took official visits to all three schools before committing to Alabama on signing day. Former Texas wide receivers coach Andre Coleman and the rest of the Longhorns coaching staff pushed hard to get Preston to commit. Texas was seen as the runner-up to receive Preston’s commitment.

Isaiah Bond, WR

Isaiah Bond was a highly-coveted prospect coming out of high school. The Georgia native committed to Florida during his junior year of high school. However, he did take official visits to other schools. Two of those schools were Alabama and Texas. In June, both schools hosted Bond for official visits. In November of his senior season, Bond made an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa. Several days later, he flipped his commitment from Florida to Alabama.

Kendrick Law, WR

Kendrick Law’s recruitment went down to the wire. In the end stages, the three schools that were in the mix to land Law’s commitment were LSU, Texas, and Alabama. The Louisiana native made visits to all three schools before announcing his commitment on signing day. The Texas coaching staff received the last official visit but were unable to sway Law in their direction in the end.

Jalen Hale, WR

Alabama and Texas each received official visits from Texas prospect Jalen Hale. Hale took an official visit to Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s season opener against Utah State. The next week, Hale took an official visit to Austin for the Longhorns matchup against the Crimson Tide. Two weeks later, Hale committed to Alabama. The Alabama coaching staff was able to outlast the last-ditch efforts made by the Texas coaching staff to sign Hale.

