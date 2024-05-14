Which prospects in the 2024 NBA draft make the best targets for the Chicago Bulls?

Which prospects in the 2024 NBA draft make the best targets for the Chicago Bulls with their No. 11 overall pick? In what is widely considered to be a relatively weak cohort of prospects this summer, the Bulls will need to look for the right player to help push them back in the direction of contention as they begin a retool of the roster in earnest.

But which specific players ought they target in this year’s draft? Would it make sense for Ron Holland or Matas Buzelis if they fall from where they are projected? Should they be keeping tabs on Kel’el Ware or Zach Edey?

The hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast recently sat down to talk through how they think the Bulls ought to be going about their draft big board ahead of the big event later this offseason.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire