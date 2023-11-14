Prospective UCLA recruits identified as suspects in Colorado Rose Bowl locker room theft

Prospective UCLA football recruits from a high school in Riverside County, California, have been identified as suspects in the alleged theft of jewelry and cash from the Colorado locker room at the Rose Bowl, police confirmed in Pasadena.

No arrests have been made, but the case has been turned over to the juvenile division of the local district attorney’s office, according to a Pasadena city spokeswoman.

The identified suspects came from Beaumont High School in Riverside County. Their names were not disclosed. The alleged theft happened during the Buffaloes' game against the Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 28, leading Colorado coach Deion Sanders to call for the Rose Bowl to reimburse the Colorado players who reported the missing items after the game.

“We are disappointed and disheartened to hear of the alleged involvement of Beaumont High School students in the incident at the UCLA-Colorado football game on October 28,” the Beaumont Unified School District said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports. “We strive to promote strong character and integrity in our students, and the alleged actions do not represent our core values as a school, District, and community. While the students were not at the UCLA-Colorado football game as part of a school-sponsored event, the District is cooperating fully with Pasadena Police Department's investigation.”

The police said Monday the investigation is still ongoing and declined to provide additional information about it. They previously said some stolen items were returned to the Colorado theft victims.

UCLA Athletics issued a statement Monday evening to USA TODAY Sports, saying the suspects were not on an "official" recruiting visit.

“As this is still an ongoing investigation, we cannot confirm anything other than that the individuals in question were not on an official visit," the statement read.

