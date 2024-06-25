Prospective Southend buyers critical of National League demands

Southend United, who were docked 10 points for financial problems, finished ninth in the National League table last season [Getty Images]

The prospective buyers of Southend United say the National League have complicated their bid to complete a takeover of the embattled club.

The Custodians of Southend United (COSU) consortium were responding to Tuesday's move by the non-league competition organiser ordering Southend to provide a £1m bond because of uncertainty over their financial situation.

Ongoing problems over a housing development at Fossetts Farm, where long-time owner Ron Martin had previously planned to relocate the Shrimpers, have held the sale of the club up for months.

The club also faces a winding-up hearing in court on Wednesday.

"At a time when the wider football world is voicing concerns surrounding the future of Southend United Football Club, it's remarkable that our league is only making the situation more difficult to resolve," COSU said in a statement.

The group, headed by Australian businessman Justin Rees, have kept the club afloat in recent months with funding, and admit completing the takeover while issues remain unresolved is the only way to ensure that liquidation is avoided.

"It is clear that a revised Fossetts Farm Housing contract cannot be completed for several more weeks," COSU said.

"Therefore, in our mind, the only option available to save the club is to complete the takeover now, and allow the housing negotiations and due diligence at Fossetts to continue subsequently.

"This adds significant risk to COSU as our plans to remain at Roots Hall and regenerate the site are fully dependent on the council and Citizen Housing amending their current housing contract."

The group, who say they can offer "no guarantees" about the takeover, acknowledge that delays and the looming High Court hearing makes for "a very stressful time" for fans.

"But we urge Shrimpers to stay united and positive," COSU's statement concluded.