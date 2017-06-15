The Prospect Who Walked Away: Why a Mets first-round pick quit the game 20 years ago

This week, major league baseball held its annual draft, with the 30 teams taking chances on hundreds of young men, many of them just 18, high-school graduates only as of this spring. To a select few of them clubs will promise millions; most of those players will get no more than a few thousand dollars.

These pimple-faced boys plucked from Anytown, U.S.A, will also be taking chances on the game. Instead of heading off to college or to steady work, they’ll be whisked away upon signing to Arizona or Florida for the summer, with little coming back in the way of fame or useful professional education. If they’re lucky, they’ll get to do the same for a year or two more before calling it quits. Only a sliver will make the majors, and only a sliver of those will be good enough to last there. Most players get spat out.

“The baseball life is not at all a charmed life,” says longtime scout Jim Woodward, who has for more than a decade covered southern California for the Red Sox. I was talking to Woodward on the eve of the 2017 draft about a player, Ryan Jaroncyk, whom he had scouted for the draft 22 years earlier but hadn’t forgotten.

“He had phenomenal athleticism—not good, but phenomenal. He could really run, he could really throw, and he could drive the ball from the right side. I loved the way he played,” Woodward said. In the spring of 1995 he told his then-employer, the New York Mets, that the 18-year-old from Orange Glen High School in Escondido, Calif., was a good bet to be a fixture at shortstop and at the top of the order in Flushing. He had all the physical tools, and he was a religious Christian and a bright kid, Stanford-bound if he didn’t sign—which suggested a strong bearing. As his Topps rookie card had it, “With perhaps the best combination of defensive actions, intelligence, and makeup of any infielder in the draft, Ryan is a major league shortstop waiting to happen.”

Jaroncyk arrived in pro ball with strong stats and glowing reviews, as displayed on the back of his rookie card.

So in June 1995, the Mets took Jaroncyk with their first pick, No. 18 overall. (High school righthander Roy Halladay had gone a pick earlier to the Blue Jays; other future MLB stars selected ahead of Jaroncyk included Nebraska outfielder Darin Erstad, who went No. 1 overall to the Angels; Texas high school righty Kerry Wood, No. 4 to the Cubs; and Tennessee first baseman Todd Helton, No. 8 to the Rockies). New York signed Jaroncyk that day, with an $850,000 bonus and a $100,000 scholarship fund. And that’s where the trouble began.

Ryan Jaroncyk would never play in the major leagues. On its own, that hardly distinguishes him from other picks; 11 of his fellow first-rounders that year never got to the bigs, including all three chosen immediately after him. Nor was he the only Mets pick not to pan out; of the club's 11 first-rounders from 1991 to '97 only four made it to the Show. But Jaroncyk never even played in Triple A. Or Double A. Two years after being chosen he was out of professional baseball. And the reason why is even more unusual: He quit.

And he quit not because he couldn’t hit a curveball or because some university had offered him a football scholarship. He quit because he hated baseball. He hated baseball because he found the game boring and the lifestyle decadent, and the whole experience reminded him constantly of his overbearing father.

His decision has long confounded the people involved in drafting him. How could they have missed something like this? What had happened to Ryan Jaroncyk?

He’d had a strong debut in pro ball in 1995, hitting .276 in the Gulf Coast League, earning a late-season promotion to the low-Class A New York Penn League. But after the season, he told the Mets that he was feeling a little burnt out and was going to give up baseball. The team told him, though, to persevere, and he did. He’d had a bad shoulder and a bulging disc in his back, and he’d just gotten married at 18; maybe that was all of what was troubling him. After all, Woodward had evaluated Jaroncyk thoroughly before the draft, and he had seen nothing to concern him.

