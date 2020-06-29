The A's wouldn't have drafted Tyler Soderstrom at No. 26 overall if they didn't think they could sign him.

That's scientific fact.

The elite prospect was committed to UCLA and asking for significant freight, which was part of the reason why he slipped down to the A's late in the first round.

The Turlock High product signed a contract worth $3.3 million guaranteed, well above the slot estimation.

The best A's catching prospect won't long for work. He will be part of the A's 60-man player pool, though he'll be part of the squad not expected for a call-up, according to ESPN. Gaining experience will prove invaluable for a young player worthy of such amateur attention, especially for a high school player.

[RELATED: Projecting A's initial 30-man roster for 60-game MLB season]

The A's generally don't venture down those roads -- they generally prefer college players -- which speaks to the value of such a talent.

The A's soon will complete a 60-man roster loaded with talent, using numbers that will train in Oakland and others in a to-be-determined location.

Tyler Soderstrom, A's top MLB draft pick, signs big rookie contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area