Prospect Profile: USC target and 2025 four-star cornerback Onis Konanbanny

The USC Trojans offered a Rabun Gap (Ga.) prospect earlier this week. USC extended an offer to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School junior Onis Konanbanny this summer. The Trojans are making a run at the four-star prospect and are looking to lock in on the Georgia native this season.

Konanbanny has 25 college offers right now, 19 of which are from Power Five schools. The most notable offers are from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Penn State and Tennessee, in addition to USC.

Originally from London, England, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 222 overall prospect and No. 23 cornerback in the 2025 class.

Konanbanny began his athletic career in the United Kingdom as a soccer player before making a transition to the football field.

When you watch his tape, his anticipation skills stand out the most. He also has good athleticism. Konanbanny is a willing tackler, showing off good discipline to maintain outside contain in the run game and make the tackle. He’s sticky in coverage and shows a knack for working back to the ball on comeback routes. He mirrors well and does a nice job tracking the football in the air.

http://www.hudl.com/v/2Jqjfq

Check out our Pac-12 football predictions roundtable for the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire