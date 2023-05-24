Prospect Profile: 2025 4-star cornerback Onis Konanbanny
Last week Oklahoma offered 2025 four-star cornerback Onis Konanbanny.
He stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 170 pounds too, which is very big for a cornerback. With still two years left at the high school level, college coaches who want length at defensive back will be pushing hard for Konanbanny.
He has 20 college offers right now, 16 of which are from Power Five schools. The most notable offers are from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Penn State, Tennessee, and USC in addition to Oklahoma.
When you watch his tape, his anticipation skills stand out the most. He also has good athleticism. Konanbanny is a willing tackler, showing off good discipline to maintain outside contain in the run game and come up and make the tackle. He’s sticky in coverage and shows a knack for working back to the ball on comeback routes. He mirrors well and does a nice job tracking the football in the air.
Onis Konanbanny’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine projection has him leaning towards Georgia Tech at 34.6%, but nothing is official yet.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
3
259
29
26
Rivals
—
—
—
—
247Sports
4
146
20
20
247 Composite
4
158
20
20
On3 Recruiting
4
116
9
15
On3 Industry
4
152
16
20
Vitals
Hometown
Rabun Gap, Georgia
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-2
170
Recruitment
Offered on May 16, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Charlotte
Duke
Florida State
Georgia Tech
Middle Tennessee State
Minnesota
Vanderbilt
#AGTG after a phenomenal call with coach @JayValai I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Oklahoma @OU_Football @CoachVenables @CoachTedRoof #BoomerSooner @BCollierPPI @LcOutlaws7v7 pic.twitter.com/u3G6t9M0QZ
— Onis “O” Konanbanny '2025 (@KonanbannyOnis) May 17, 2023
