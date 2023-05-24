Prospect Profile: 2025 4-star cornerback Onis Konanbanny

Last week Oklahoma offered 2025 four-star cornerback Onis Konanbanny.

He stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 170 pounds too, which is very big for a cornerback. With still two years left at the high school level, college coaches who want length at defensive back will be pushing hard for Konanbanny.

He has 20 college offers right now, 16 of which are from Power Five schools. The most notable offers are from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Penn State, Tennessee, and USC in addition to Oklahoma.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

When you watch his tape, his anticipation skills stand out the most. He also has good athleticism. Konanbanny is a willing tackler, showing off good discipline to maintain outside contain in the run game and come up and make the tackle. He’s sticky in coverage and shows a knack for working back to the ball on comeback routes. He mirrors well and does a nice job tracking the football in the air.

Onis Konanbanny’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine projection has him leaning towards Georgia Tech at 34.6%, but nothing is official yet.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 3 259 29 26 Rivals — — — — 247Sports 4 146 20 20 247 Composite 4 158 20 20 On3 Recruiting 4 116 9 15 On3 Industry 4 152 16 20

Vitals

Hometown Rabun Gap, Georgia Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-2 Weight 170

Recruitment

Advertisement

Offered on May 16, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jake on Twitter @jake_faigus

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire