Prospect profile: 2024 four-star QB Samaj Jones

Oklahoma’s cast a wide net for quarterbacks in the class of 2024. Michael Hawkins has long been their primary target but with the increasing likelihood that Dillon Gabriel and Davis Beville will not be back next year, the Sooners may have to take an additional quarterback on top of Hawkins. That is if they were to land Hawkins when he announces his college commitment on April 8.

Last week, 2024 four-star QB Samaj Jones included the Sooners in his top four schools. He’s an athletic player with great developmental potential if he were to choose the Sooners.

Jones displays great movement in the pocket and uses excellent athleticism to make plays out of structure to find teammates downfield. He’s a legitimate dual threat and has been asked to run the ball pretty frequently for his high school team.

In addition to Penn State and Oklahoma, Jones is considering Cincinnati and West Virginia. He also holds offers from Tennessee, Louisville, Boston College, Maryland, and Kansas.

Samaj Jones’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 268 10 7 Rivals 3 — 7 16 247Sports 3 — 33 14 247 Composite 4 371 22 8 On3 Recruiting 4 241 13 5 On3 Industry 4 337 22 7

Vitals

Hometown Philadelphia, PA Projected Position Quarterback Height 5-11 Weight 203 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on March 1, 2023

Unofficial visit on March 25, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Akron

Cincinnati

Penn State

West Virginia

Boston College

Kansas

Maryland

Louisville

Tennessee

Temple

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire