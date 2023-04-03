Prospect profile: 2024 four-star QB Samaj Jones
Oklahoma’s cast a wide net for quarterbacks in the class of 2024. Michael Hawkins has long been their primary target but with the increasing likelihood that Dillon Gabriel and Davis Beville will not be back next year, the Sooners may have to take an additional quarterback on top of Hawkins. That is if they were to land Hawkins when he announces his college commitment on April 8.
Last week, 2024 four-star QB Samaj Jones included the Sooners in his top four schools. He’s an athletic player with great developmental potential if he were to choose the Sooners.
Jones displays great movement in the pocket and uses excellent athleticism to make plays out of structure to find teammates downfield. He’s a legitimate dual threat and has been asked to run the ball pretty frequently for his high school team.
In addition to Penn State and Oklahoma, Jones is considering Cincinnati and West Virginia. He also holds offers from Tennessee, Louisville, Boston College, Maryland, and Kansas.
Samaj Jones’ Recruiting Profile
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Penn State
Film
HUDL
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
4
268
10
7
Rivals
3
—
7
16
247Sports
3
—
33
14
247 Composite
4
371
22
8
On3 Recruiting
4
241
13
5
On3 Industry
4
337
22
7
Vitals
Hometown
Philadelphia, PA
Projected Position
Quarterback
Height
5-11
Weight
203 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on March 1, 2023
Unofficial visit on March 25, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Akron
Cincinnati
West Virginia
Boston College
Kansas
Maryland
Louisville
Temple
The Top 4. #AMDG pic.twitter.com/Qku1eutQiH
— Maj Jones (@SamajJones2) March 30, 2023