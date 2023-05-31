Prospect Profile: 2024 four-star EDGE Wyatt Gilmore
Oklahoma’s pursuit of defensive linemen in the class of 2024 is arguably the biggest storyline in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle. Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis have relentlessly worked to reshape the position group before Oklahoma’s departure to the SEC.
We have extensively discussed names like David Stone, Williams Nwaneri, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, and Nigel Smith.
Oklahoma’s net has been cast so vast that even though four-star Xadavien Sims is no longer an option, the Sooners are still well-positioned with several other prospects, such as four-star EDGE Wyatt Gilmore.
Gilmore is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound EDGE prospect out of Rogers, Minnesota. Gilmore is ranked by 247 as the No. 20 EDGE in America, and their site has him as the No. 1 player in the state of Minnesota.
Gilmore released his top five schools ahead of the summer recruiting push, and the Sooners made the cut. Joining Oklahoma are Minnesota, Miami, Oregon, and Kansas State. Minnesota has the luxury of being the home state school, but it doesn’t mean Gilmore hasn’t considered leaving home to play college football.
When speaking to Ryan Burns of 247Sports about his top schools, Gilmore shed some light on his inclusion of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma is one of the top college football teams in college football. There are so many things I love about Oklahoma including the S.O.U.L. Mission Program. It’s everything to be able to give back to people and have the opportunity to make people’s life’s better. The most important thing to me in my life is my faith. Faith in God is something they really support there. I’m extremely close with coach Venables and coach Chavis and those guys are DUDES. I’m excited to see how they play next season because I think they have a crazy amount of potential. – Burns, 247Sports
The perception of what Oklahoma is building seems to have resonated across the recruiting trail, as other prospects have expressed similar sentiments about Oklahoma’s blossoming potential.
Gilmore is a tough and productive player who would fit best playing strong-side defensive end or sliding inside and winning with speed from the five-technique in Oklahoma’s system. Gilmore plays with tremendous effort and looks the part of a certified Power Five football player.
Wyatt Gilmore’s Recruiting Profile
Film
HUDL
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Rivals
3
N/A
N/A
4
247Sports
4
N/A
20
1
247 Composite
3
511
36
2
On3 Recruiting
3
N/A
55
9
On3 Industry
3
634
41
4
Vitals
Hometown
Rogers, MN
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-4
240 lbs.
Recruitment
Offered on February 17th, 2023
Unofficially visited on April 22nd, 2023
Notable Offers
Had a great time at @OU_Football for the spring game this past weekend!!! @CoachVenables @MiguelChavis65 @JR_Sandlin #BOOMER #BOOMERSOONER #Oklahoma #OU #OUDNA #CHAMPU pic.twitter.com/G4kBOWO5GV
— Wyatt Gilmore (@wyattgilmore9) April 27, 2023
