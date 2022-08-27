Prospect preview: Nebraska Huskers top prospects for Week Zero

The 2022 college football season has arrived and we have been blessed with a pretty exciting match-up right off the rip in the Nebraska Huskers against the Northwestern Wildcats in a week zero Big Ten conference match-up. Now, most of the drama will be filled with talk of Scott Frost and his job security. In all honesty, Nebraska should destroy Northwestern, but for the purposes of Cleveland Browns fans, we will likely be watching this game to see any possible future Browns.

The Huskers have always had a fairly talented roster and last year featured stud offensive lineman Cam Jurgens and stud defensive back, Cam Taylor-Britt. Let’s see what Nebraska has for us this season.

Turner Corcoran, OT, 6'6", 300 pounds

Nebraska’s Turner Corcoran plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Turner Corcoran started at both tackle spots last season for the Huskers, but will be starting at guard this season. Corcoran missed time in the spring, but really shined at right tackle last season and should elevate his play even further in 2022. Corcoran is versatile and has the ideal size and potential to be a starting offensive tackle in the NFL.

Alex Huntley vs Turner Corcoran pic.twitter.com/RHjVS4wlpA — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) January 1, 2020

Ochaun Mathis, DE, 6-5, 260 pounds

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska struck gold in the transfer portal with the addition of Ochaun Mathis from TCU. Mathis was named second-team All-Big 12 twice and is primed to destroy the Big Ten as well. Mathis transferred in after spring practice so we haven’t gotten a look at him in Lincoln yet, but he chose the Huskers over Texas and is viewed as the most highly touted transfer in the nation. I fully expect Mathis to dominate Northwestern and show off his ideal length.

Almost every team in CFB hit the portal this offseason to find role players but @HuskerFBNation got a potential difference-maker in ex-TCU EDGE Ochaun Mathis (@OchaunDevon). His early-round rush talent will have immediate impact for Huskers’ defense.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/fX2zLhk6qN — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 13, 2022

Luke Reimer, ILB, 6'1", 225 pounds

Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Luke Reimer (28) celebrates after causing Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) to fumble during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on November 6, 2021.

Osu21neb Bjp 226

Luke Reimer is the leader of one of the more talented linebacker groups in the country and he dominates from his inside linebacker spot with authority. Reimer recorded an impressive 108 tackles last season and even forced three fumbles. Reimer really shines with his high football intelligence and you will rarely find him out of position or in the wrong spot.

Luke Reimer (#28) is another Nebraska player to keep an eye on this weekend against Northwestern. Reimer finished his 2021 as an All-Big 10 Honorable Mention after notching 108 tackles and 6 more for a loss. Reimer does a good job here playing close to the tight end. pic.twitter.com/Uy0HOhBF3e — Nick Price (@PriceCheck3) August 22, 2022

