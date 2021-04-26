Prospect for the Pack: USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

The Green Bay Packers will enter the 2021 NFL draft hoping to find a few more valuable pieces to add to an otherwise talented roster after winning 26 regular-season games and making the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons under coach Matt LaFleur.

Between now and the draft, Packers Wire will periodically break down one top prospect capable of landing in Green Bay later this month.

Up next is USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker:

What he can do

– Played both left and right guard and started for six games at left tackle during the 2020 season. There is Elgton Jenkins-like versatility to his game, with some potential at offensive tackle and a high ceiling inside at guard

– Similar height, weight and agility times as Elgton Jenkins

– Lack of length is a real concern and a major reason why teams will want him inside at guard. Doesn’t have the typical offensive tackle frame. Wide-framed

– Was a dominant player at left tackle for much of 2020. I’d want to see him fail at offensive tackle before committing to a full-time switch inside

– Pass-blocking is a plus trait and a valuable projection to the next level. Could eventually be one of the best interior pass-blockers in football

– Tested like a top athlete even at offensive tackle. RAS of over 9.0 at both tackle and guard

– Showcased all the necessary traits of a guard in the zone run game. Sure-fire scheme fit

– Always on the hunt and looking for work. Awareness is high. Executed well against stunts and twists from both tackle and guard alignments. Football IQ looks high

– Was rarely penalized

– Struggled with future first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux in the Pac-12 title game. Highlighted some of his potential issues at offensive tackle at the next leve

– Team captain in 2020

How he fits

Teams may want to experiment with him at tackle, but he’s a Day 1 starter at guard. With Vera-Tucker on the roster, the Packers could move Jenkins or Lucas Patrick (preferred) to center and not suffer a dropoff of any kind on the interior. Like Jenkins, his experience at offensive tackle would provide another layer of protection at the position, but his upside as a Pro Bowl guard would provide the most immediate and long-term impact. At full strength, the Packers offensive line could look like this, from left to right: David Bakhtiari, Jenkins, Patrick, Vera-Tucker and Billy Turner. The Packers would be dominant on the interior while remaining versatile with the individual pieces. There’s a chance Jenkins and Vera-Tucker could be the best guard tandem in football. But would the Packers want to move up in the first round to take an interior lineman? Steep price to pay.

NFL comp

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus compared him to former Packers Pro Bowl guard T.J. Lang. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com gave him a Will Hernandez comparison. The two comps highlight his potential at guard, both in pass protection and as a run-blocker.

Where Packers could get him

Most likely in a trade-up scenario should he fall into the 20s. The majority of analysts see Vera-Tucker as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and a good bet to go within the first 20-25 picks. If the Packers love him and he falls into range, a move up the board could be possible.

