Prospect for the Pack: TCU DB Trevon Moehrig

The Green Bay Packers will enter the 2021 NFL draft hoping to find a few more valuable pieces to add to an otherwise talented roster after winning 26 regular-season games and making the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons under coach Matt LaFleur.

Between now and the draft, Packers Wire will periodically break down one top prospect capable of landing in Green Bay later this month.

Up next is TCU defensive back Trevon Moehrig:

What he can do

– Magnet to the football. Broke up 26 passes over his final two seasons. Finished college career with seven interceptions. His forced incompletion rate was among the best in the class, per Pro Football Focus

– Tremendous versatility as a defensive back. Played snaps deep, in the box and in the slot during all three of his seasons at TCU. Ideal NFL safety in terms of potential usage

– Eliminates the quick screen game. Instincts and tackling ability shine through here. Reads and reacts quickly to fire upfield, beat blocks and make stops in the open field. Strong open-field tackler

– So good tracking the ball down the field. This is such an underrated trait for a deep safety. Defensive backs have to be able to make a seamless transition from covering to finding the football in the air

– Tons of experience covering the slot. A little like Darnell Savage in this way. He’s going to step on the field as a rookie and be able to cover from a variety of alignments

– Embraces the physical demands of the position. Always arrives in a bad mood. Not the biggest safety but he craves contact

– Doesn’t have explosive straight-line speed but instincts, anticipation and playmaking ability allow him to play fast. Good mix of athleticism and processing power

– Would love to know his three-cone time. Short-area explosiveness looks like an asset. Smooth transitions when changing direction and some first-step burst

– Could be an impact special teams player early in career

– Still only 21 years old

How he fits

Story continues

A better question: How doesn’t he fit? The Packers have two quality players at the position, but Moehrig would provide the ideal third safety to pair with Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos. In fact, he could be a game-changing player as the “star” corner or dime linebacker, two important roles within the Packers defense. His ability to cover and play deep could also open up more options for both Savage (in the slot) and Amos (in the box) within the scheme. The idea here is he wouldn’t be hard to get on the field, even as a rookie. His college tape shows a player capable of shutting down the quick passing game and the vertical passing game, providing huge value in today’s game. And he’s a four-down player who would immediately improve the special teams. Few players in the class could provide as much immediate and wide-ranging impact in Green Bay as Moehrig.

NFL comp

Tyrann Mathieu. At least in terms of playstyle. Both are so incredibly versatile and valuable in today’s NFL. They can play deep. They can cover from the slot. They can play the run. They create turnovers. Disruptive and versatile – that’s Mathieu, and that’s also Moehrig.

Where Packers could get him

In the first round. He’s the best safety in the draft and one of the most versatile defenders in the class. Moehrig could be available at No. 29 overall, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he came off the board before the Packers are on the clock. A trade-up to get him might be required, but he’s probably worth it.

Highlights

Related